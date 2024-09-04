Good turnout for regatta

KANKAKEE — The return of powerboat racing on the Kankakee River during Labor Day weekend took the checkered flag.

After an 11-year absence, the American Power Boat Association event brought back the roar of boat engines.

The Kankakee River Valley Regatta brought in an estimated $21,700, Kankakee Valley Park District Executive Director Dayna Heitz said.

Beer sales brought in between $8,000 and $9,000, and food vendors were very happy with their sales numbers, Heitz said.

There were 1,243 vehicles that paid admission during the regatta’s three-day run.

“I think that is a good number,” Heitz said. “There sure was a crowd for the finals on Sunday. Spectators were three deep.

“The weather was a little hot Friday. It was perfect for Saturday. After the wind died down, Sunday was a nice day.”

For putting the regatta together in less than a year, it was a strong start for 2025.

“It was unbelievable,” Heitz said. “That was due to all that went behind the scenes from the committees, public works, park maintenance and everyone involved.”

Work already has started for next year’s regatta.

“We really got some great suggestions,” Heitz said.

