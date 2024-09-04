Bradley police arrest Peeping Tom suspect

KANKAKEE — Bradley police made an arrest during the Labor Day weekend in the case of a Peeping Tom.

In a news release Monday, the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Diego Morocho-Loja, 36, of Bradley, with two counts of Class A misdemeanor disorderly conduct (peeping into a bedroom window) and two counts of Class C misdemeanor disorderly conduct (alarming and disturbing others).

These incidents are alleged to have occurred at different locations within Bradley on both Aug. 26 and Aug. 30, the news release said.

The Illinois Safe-T Act, which went into effect in September 2023, does not allow the court to detain a suspect on these charges; instead, the Safe-T Act requires their release from custody and does not grant the judge the discretion to detain the offender, even if they believe he or she poses a threat to public safety, the news release said.

The public is encouraged to read section 725 ILCS 5/110-6.1 of the Illinois Compiled Statutes to gain a greater understanding of those limited offenses for which the Safe-T Act allows detention. As a result, after a detention hearing, Morocho-Loja was ordered released from custody with conditions.

The State’s Attorney’s Office is asking the public to review their video surveillance footage alerts during the time period of Aug. 26-30 to determine whether any person was observed on your property peering in a window or otherwise where they do not belong.

If so, contact your local police department to report the matter. Further, residents are advised to ensure their video surveillance app settings are set to “alert” and that “push notifications” are enabled so that you receive an immediate notification if someone enters upon your property, especially during the evening hours, the news release said.

If you have information regarding Morocho-Loja or the alleged offenses, contact your local law enforcement agency, the news release said.