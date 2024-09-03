Herscher Labor Day celebrates 103 years of tradition

If it’s Labor Day, one thing is for sure — there’s a parade in Herscher.

For the 103rd year, the rural Kankakee County village rounded out its four-day celebration with Monday’s Grand Parade.

Hundreds lined the parade route to wave and collect candy as marching bands, fire trucks, horses, antique tractors and vehicles, farm equipment, youth sports teams, church floats and more passed through town.

The Herscher Chamber of Commerce and its Labor Day Parade Committee presented the theme “Heroes Over the Decades.”

Various veteran organizations as well as veterans themselves drove down Main Street as attendees waved and thanked them for their service.

Army veteran and longtime Herscher School District educator and administrator Dennis Pankey led the day’s hallmark activity as the Grand Marshal of the 2024 Herscher Labor Day Parade.

Pankey, a 1971 Central High School graduate, said his family attended the parade on Labor Day as far back as he can remember.

That tradition is carried on year after year as families return to downtown Herscher with each new generation in tow.