Heard on the Street: Golden Brew offers sweet treats in Beecher, KVPD selling surplus softballs

<strong>Beecher’s Golden Brew & Creamery a sweet spot</strong>

Located at 755 Penfield St. in Beecher, Golden Brew & Creamery offers many different sweets such as donuts, pastries, and ice cream.

Owner Dee Dee Hurley said the shop opened back in June and is adorned with dog-themed artwork. The idea for a sweet shop had been in mind for a few years and this year the shop became a reality once the building space was available.

Hurley said what’s currently on the menu includes Hershey’s scooped ice cream, sundaes and milk shakes.

She said the shop also offers coffee, specialty drinks, lemonade and iced tea.

“We have over 100 flavors to add to any of the drinks,” Hurley said. “You can add it to any of the coffee drinks, specialty drinks, lattes, macchiatos, cold brew and Americano.”

There’s a food menu as well if you’re hungry. The shop offers many breakfast and lunch items.

“We have breakfast sandwiches and soups. We have deli sandwiches, biscuits and gravy in the morning,” she said.

Golden Brew & Creamery is open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m.- 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

<strong>Need some softballs?</strong>

If there are any local softball league teams in need of softballs, Kankakee Valley Park District has a deal for you.

The district’s Board of Commissioners approved as surplus approximately 225 12-inch softballs used during league play at the River Road softball complex.

There is a batch of softballs that are 6-plus years old and another batch 10-plus years old, KVPD Executive Director Dayna Heitz said.

The purchase price is $25 for a dozen. If interested, call KVPD at 815-939-1311.

The treasure trove was discovered while cleaning out the press box/storage area at River Road, Heitz said.

“It was like they opened the door, threw stuff in and closed the door. There was some interesting stuff in there,” Heitz said of the findings, which included old sponsor signs as well as clothing.

The last surplus sale held by KVPD was two years ago.

The proceeds from such sales go back into the general fund.

<strong>Will County State’s Attorney wins ILACP award</strong>

The Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police has announced the selection of Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow as its Public Official of the Year for 2024.

“He a policeman’s prosecutor and he is always on our side,” said Chief Marc Maton, ILACP President, in a news release.

Will County State’s Attorney James W. Glasgow has a long and distinguished career during which he has implemented initiatives to successfully investigate, prosecute, and prevent crime as well as being a long-time supporter of law enforcement. Glasgow is an advocate for public safety and an innovator who has a long history of supporting law enforcement and the communities he serves. It’s for these reasons, ILACP said, that he is recognized as the 2024 Public Official of the Year.

The association also recognized Glasgow for his financial support in assisting agencies in the acquisition of technology over the past several years. Glasgow has partnered with members of the law enforcement community on numerous public safety initiatives through his innovative use of forfeiture funds such as providing license plate readers, tint meters, and police K9s.

“Mr. Glasgow has a history of advocating for public safety and providing necessary resources to keep our communities safe,” said ILACP Executive Director Kenny Winslow. “He’s not afraid to speak up for his constituents or prosecute the hard cases.”

In 2023, Glasgow’s office was awarded the Prosecuting Agency of the Year by the Department of Homeland Security. Glasgow went on to form a Financial Crimes Prosecution Unit to assist those who are victims of financial exploitation, theft and identity theft or loan fraud. He also launched the High Technology Crimes Unit in 2012, pioneered many domestic violence initiatives, created Will County’s first Gang Prosecution Unit, and founded the Will County Children’s Advocacy Center in 1995.

Highlights of Glasglow’s legislative initiatives include:

• Authoring the synthetic marijuana ban to keep the substance off of store shelves.

• As a result of a hit-and-run traffic accident that left three teenagers dead or dying on the side of a road, Glasgow wrote legislation increasing the penalty for such an offense to a Class 2 felony with an extended sentencing range for multiple deaths of three to 14 years.

• In response to a number of traffic accidents caused by drivers under the influence of intoxicating compounds, Glasglow plugged a 25-year-old loophole in the Illinois DUI statute by drafting legislation adding intoxicating compounds to the list of prohibited substances.

