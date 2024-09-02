Kankakee County Health Department offering flu shots

The Kankakee County Health Department will be holding walk-in flu clinics on Tuesday and Thursdays to help prevent the spread of flu in the community.

KCHD can provide various types of vaccines to meet the needs of the community, including the high-dose vaccine for seniors. Also available during the walk in will be shots for RSV, pneumonia and shingles.

COVID-19 vaccines will soon be available. The inventory is currently being restocked. Follow the Kankakee County Health Department on Facebook for updates as to when those vaccines will be available.

The walk-in flu clinics will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursday for all ages. Clients can also call to schedule an appointment.

The flu virus can lead to serious respiratory infections that sometimes lead to hospitalizations. The flu is more severe than a cold, it can come on suddenly, and can include the following symptoms: fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches, tiredness, and occasionally vomiting and diarrhea.

Influenza can be especially deadly for older adults. Getting the flu puts you at a higher risk of dying from other illnesses such as stroke, cardiovascular disease, diabetes and other lung diseases. Ninety percent of influenza-related deaths occur in older adults.

The high-dose vaccine, which contains four times the amount of protection when compared to the standard flu vaccine, is recommended for adults age 65 and older.

It is recommended that everyone 6 months and older get the flu vaccine every year. Only the injectable flu vaccine is recommended this year. Other important steps to staying healthy include frequent hand washing, staying home when you are sick, and staying away from people that are sick.

KCHD accepts many private insurances, including Medicaid and Medicare, most insurances cover the flu shot at no cost to you. If you do not have insurance coverage, prices will be based on income.