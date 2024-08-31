'Very adventurous girl' says Grosso family 25 years after fatal boat accident

She was without question a tomboy.

Debbie Grosso, mother of the late Jackie Grosso, made it clear.

Her then-15-year-old Herscher High School sophomore was willing to do nearly anything. Being a typical teenage girl was not at the top of her list.

Not by any stretch of the imagination.

“She was very adventurous. She was a tomboy,” she said thinking back upon her second eldest child.

“She put 100% into whatever she did.”

This included racing in the Sports C division, the smallest — and likely the least dangerous — class of boat racing in the Kankakee River Valley Regatta. Sport C is typically the division for entry-level racers. It is the class where new racers cut their teeth.

The Kankakee River Valley Regatta returns to the waters of the Kankakee River this Labor Day weekend following an 11-year absence.

It also marks 25 years since the fatal accident that occurred on the waters of the Kankakee River. It was a boat accident which claimed Jackie’s life.

It was on the Saturday of the 1999 Labor Day weekend when Jackie — participating in her first boat race — lost control of her 12-foot tunnel boat. She was tossed out of craft and then struck by a speeding racing boat.

It was an accident, pure and simple. That fact, however, provides no more comfort today than it did a quarter-century ago when the unthinkable happened to this lifelong west Kankakee family.

<strong>DAD’S FOOTSTEPS</strong>

Following in the footsteps of her father, Bob, now 63, Jackie was willing to take on any challenge. Life is an adventure needing to be experienced. She was willing to step outside of the comfort zone in which most others find security.

Bob admits from inside his business office along Illinois Route 17 West on the steaming hot Monday prior to the return of the regatta that he has returned only once to the general area where the accident occurred.

He has not shied away from his love of the water — he was also a boat racer — but he has avoided this particular area of the Kankakee River. It is an area many in the sport consider one of the best racetracks in the United States.

Time has a way of drifting away, very much like the flowing river waters.

“I can’t believe it, honestly,” he said of the passage of 25 years. “Twenty-five years is a long time, but it can seem very short.”

His mind drifts back to that day so many years ago. It is a very common occurrence for this husband-and-wife team.

“You play that day in your head over and over,” he explained. “I think ‘What would her future have held? What family might she have had?’”

Bob said there is no one to blame. Accidents take place. One need only read the daily newspaper to confirm that fact.

He notes boat racing can be a dangerous sport.

“But no one gets killed in that class (Sport C),” he said.

Powered by a 60-horsepower engine, a Sports C boat travels at speeds of 50-55 mph.

Racing near the end of the pack due to her inexperience, Jackie likely hit the throttle of boat “182” a bit too aggressively. The incident has been replayed over and over and over in the couple’s minds.

Without going into details, Bob simply said Jackie’s injuries were significant.

The 1999 event also marked his last race. The father-daughter racing tandem was no more.

He admitted he was excited by the fact Jackie wanted to race. It didn’t surprise him.

“It made it a family affair. It was not her passion, but she had pride in her boat,” he said.

Some observers might say she was too young, too inexperienced. Others might say it is simply too risky.

Bob pulled at his goatee. He searched for a response.

“It’s called living life,” he said. “She was always fearless. You never wanted to dare her. She would do it.”

Jackie’s older brother, Rob, 41, a Herscher High School teacher and cross country coach, said if Jackie was told the risk of doing something, it likely made her even more committed.

“She would have gotten into that boat every single time,” he said of her.

Rob is happy his “Irish twin” is being remembered.

At 9:30 a.m. Sunday, the regatta will hold a special ceremony to honor Jackie’s memory with a dedication of a community bench. This will be held at the Kankakee Valley Boat Club.

He said, oddly enough, having the boat race return to its longtime home, also brings a feeling of warmth to him.

He said he also practiced boat racing. In the end, though, he decided it wasn’t for him.

“I was not competitive enough, brave enough,” he admitted. “She had that fearless confidence.”

While not racing, Rob was by his sister’s side that day. He even waxed her boat for the event.

“I do wonder, ‘Did I put too much wax on it?’” he said, trying not to dwell.

<strong>RACING RETURN BRINGS JOY</strong>

When word began to circulate the regatta was returning to the Kankakee River, the family was pleased, but there were certainly mixed emotions.

“It’s bittersweet,” Bob conceded.

He said he will absolutely attend the Sunday morning bench dedication for his late daughter. How much time he will spend on the river’s north or south banks this weekend is unknown.

“It’s so emotional,” he said.

A 1979 graduate of Herscher High School, Bob was a football, basketball and track participant. He and his wife now operate the family business, Grosso Construction and Grosso Trucking. He said he’s been involved with construction business since about age 12.

The couple wanted one thing made very clear: they are pleased the boat races have returned. They said the event is part of the region’s fabric.

Bob noted Jackie was treated so well by the racers during her years either watching or racing.

“They treated her special out there,” Bob said. “They took her under their wings.”

The couple was asked a simple question: How would Jackie feel about the weekend events surrounding her name?

“She would be pleased,” he said. “Accidents happen. This is a great event, a great sport. There are no grudges.”

<strong>A MEMORIAL BENCH</strong>

Elizabeth Lubben, who is helping coordinate the regatta, was a classmate and constant companion of Jackie’s. Back in those days, she went by the name Elizabeth Meents.

A 2002 Herscher graduate, the now 40-year-old Lubben said there was no question that if the regatta were to return, it had to be this year. It had to be on the 25th year of the accident.

She described Jackie as “avant-garde.” Translation: someone ahead of their time, someone on the cutting edge.

A teenage girl boat racing in the ‘90s certainly qualifies.

“Anything new and interesting, she would try it,” Elizabeth explained. “She excelled at everything she did. Everything seemed to come so natural to her.”

Racing boats, of course, was something no one in their circle of friends did. Of course not.

“We were like, ‘How cool is that?’” Lubben said. “She was racing a boat. I was like, ‘Yay. That’s my friend.’”

The group gathered along the river that Saturday to watch their friend take on other racers and the river.

The engines roared. The water flew from the rear of the boats. The crowd rose.

Within the blink of an eye, everything went wrong.

“I was like ‘Aw, Jackie,’” Lubben said.

No one, of course, could have ever imagined the scope of the incident. Boat accidents at the regatta are far from uncommon.

“I had no clue as to how serious it was,” Lubben said.

The yellow flag came out. Racing stopped. Bob, racing in the same race, motored to the site.

“I think about Jackie all the time still,” Elizabeth said. “The only death in the regatta’s history. There should be something to honor her.”

There will be now. A six-foot metal bench will be placed along the river’s south bank. People can sit and simply enjoy the river — Jackie would have liked that, Elizabeth said.

The bench was paid for through private donations. Elizabeth said donors did not want the cost revealed.

Elizabeth said after her friend’s death, Bob approached her. He had one simple request.

“He asked me to promise that I would never forget her,” she said. “I can’t forget her. I often think about that moment. I made a promise to him. I want to fulfill that promise.”

She has.

“She loved the river so much,” Lubben said. “This is a great place to remember Jackie. I’m happy Jackie’s story is going to be remembered. I’m hoping this is something her family can enjoy.”

Rob said the family will enjoy it. Like his parents, he is pleased to see boat racing once again taking place here.

“I would like to hear those sounds again,” he said of the roaring boat engines. “Those were great times out here.”