Two locals ride across Iowa in 51st annual RAGBRAI event

The 51st annual Des Moines Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI) was the hilliest to date as over 18,000 registered riders participated in the eight-day event.

Among those riders were two local men, Jamey “Jim” Brandt, of Bradley, and his son-in-law Chad Meents, of Bourbonnais.

The annual event, held July 21-27 this year, takes place across the entire state of Iowa and is considered the “longest, largest and oldest recreational bicycle touring event in the world,” according to the event website, <a href="https://ragbrai.com" target="_blank">ragbrai.com</a>.

Meents, riding in his third RAGBRAI, invited father-in-law Brandt, 65, to train and join him for the 2024 ride. Brandt, the former longtime WVLI morning show host, rode his bicycle over 2,800 miles from January until the July event in preparation.

The pair began in Glenwood, Iowa, where they participated in the tradition of dipping their back tires in the Missouri River.

Seven days of riding and almost 500 miles later, they dipped their front tires in the Mississippi River in Burlington, Iowa, and lifted their bikes overhead in celebration as part of the event’s tradition.

Brandt’s wife, Marcia, served as the duo’s support driver, venturing ahead on a different designated route for drivers and setting up two tents each day.

Designated overnight towns had food trucks and church dinners to feed the riders, and each little town along the route had food and drink offerings as well.

“A lot of pie and pork chops were consumed,” Marcia said.

“I’m very proud of our son-in-law and especially Jamey for the commitment, strength and determination to complete such an overwhelming ride,” Marcia said. “It was quite an experience.”

The event began in 1973 as a casual ride between Des Moines Register feature writer John Karras and the paper’s “Over The Coffee” column writer Don Kaul.

Karras suggested to Kaul that he ride his bicycle across Iowa and write columns about what he saw from that perspective, <a href="https://ragbrai.com/about/ragbrai-history" target="_blank">the website’s history section states</a>. Kaul, also an accomplished rider, lived in Washington, D.C., and wrote his column from The Register’s Washington Bureau.

Kaul liked the idea but issued the challenge that he would ride across Iowa if Karras rode with him. Karras agreed and the plan was approved by the managing editor.

Coordination of the ride was assigned to Don Benson, public relations director, and the RAGBRAI trio was formed.

<em>Marcia Brandt contributed to this story.</em>