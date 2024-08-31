Second installment on property tax due Thursday

KANKAKEE — The deadline to pay the second and final installment of property tax for Kankakee County homeowners is fast approaching.

Kankakee County Treasurer Nick Africano mentioned at Wednesday’s Kankakee County Board’s Finance Committee the installment is due Sept. 5 (Thursday). He said approximately $125 million was collected for the first installment in June.

“Last month we made $440,000 in interest,” he said. “Much of that money will be distributed, because anything that you make from tax revenue needs to be distributed out, prorated back to the taxing districts.”

Africano added that it looks like the county is going to average between $55,000 to $65,000 per month on special fund interest.

“So over a year, we should make three quarters of a million [dollars],” he said. “Now, obviously it looks like [interest] rates are going to go down a hair, but it’ll still be fine. We’ll still make a nice amount on interest.”

Before the money is disbursed among the 202 taxing bodies in the county, it is placed in high-yield sweep accounts which were set up at Midland States Bank and First American Bank where it earns a 4.95% interest.

Homeowners can pay the tax bill in person at the county administration building at 189 E. Court St., Kankakee or at any Kankakee County bank, except PNC. One other option taxpayers have is the Choices program where they can make property tax payments during the year.

For more information on how to get started in the Choices program, visit <a href="https://www.kankakeecountytreasurer.com/choices" target="_blank">kankakeecountytreasurer.com/choices</a>.