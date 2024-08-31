Momence family celebrates daughter's half birthdays with RVAR donations

While celebrating half birthdays may not be tradition for all, it certainly comes with a tradition all its own for Waveland Stroo.

The 5½-year-old Momence resident, who celebrates her actual birthday the day after Christmas, has celebrated her half birthday in a unique way since before she could walk or talk.

With the assistance of her parents — Heather, a nurse practitioner, and Neil, a train engineer with his own business — Waveland uses her birthday party to collect donations for River Valley Animal Rescue in lieu of gifts. She and her parents then take an annual trip to the Momence-based shelter where they bring items from dog food to paper towels to cleaning supplies.

On the party invitations, the Stroos include a list of RVAR’s wanted/needed items as well as a link for the shelter’s Amazon wish list.

Because Waveland’s actual birthday falls on Dec. 26 and the schedule is hectic with holiday happenings, honoring her half birthday in June allows for time for celebration.

On her most recent visit, the kindergartner had the opportunity to pet one of the rescue dogs.

“It was so cute!” she exclaimed.

Waveland is an animal lover, however she’s unable to have a cat due to her parents’ allergies. Mom and Dad are considering a rescue pup when Waveland is a little older.

“I’ll name it Snickers,” she said of her future dog.

<strong>A FAMILY TRADITION</strong>

Though the donations in lieu of birthday gifts began as an annual tradition with Waveland’s year-and-a-half birthday — in June 2019 — the inspiration came from Heather and Neil’s wedding day when, instead of gifts, they collected donated items for RVAR and Sunrise Center Therapeutic Riding.

“We’ve been [donating] since then and have been doing it for her birthdays,” Heather said. “We’re just very blessed, and we have everything we need. So, we wanted to teach her that we need to share.”

While Waveland — who is involved with dance, swim and gymnastics — doesn’t currently have a living pet, she has plenty of stuffed animals to keep her company. She likes playing doctor with and providing checks ups for the stuffed animals.

She and mom, who is on the board for the Momence Gladiolus Festival, enjoy walking past RVAR’s cat oasis when they’re in downtown Momence.

“I think this is the first year she really remembers going out there,” Heather said of Waveland visiting RVAR for her half birthday. “It’s something she’ll appreciate more as she gets older.

“She’s young right now and doesn’t really understand exactly what we’re doing — she knows we bring things out there. But, hopefully when she gets older she’ll continue it and we can inspire other people to bring things out for their birthday, too, because animals always need our help.”

When Mom mentions to Waveland the possibility of petting cats next year when they visit with more donations, that suggestion is met with an excited gasp.

It sounds like the tradition will live on.