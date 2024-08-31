KLASEY: A grand Labor Day parade in 1906

The railroad car seen rolling along downtown Kankakee streets on the morning of Sept. 3, 1906, was no “loose caboose.”

While the vehicle was definitely a caboose (Car #28647 of the New York Central Lines), it was in no way “loose.” It was firmly under control, since it was being towed by a giant “traction engine” (tractor) loaned by house-mover S. B. Nesbitt. Riding atop the caboose as it rolled along were 17 members of the Brotherhood of Railway Trainmen; 25 more marched along behind it.

The caboose and the railway union members were just one unit of a mammoth parade that was a feature of Kankakee’s 1906 Labor Day celebration.

“A Big Crowd, Ideal Weather, Fine Parade, Good Speeches, Amusements and Inspiring Music Combine To Make Labor Day Great Success,” headlined the Kankakee Daily Gazette on the front page of its Sept. 4 edition.

In an advance story on Saturday, Sept. 1, the newspaper noted, “There is every indication that with pleasant weather Labor Day in Kankakee will be the greatest occasion of the kind ever witnessed in this city.”

The article cited plans for large delegations of labor union members to arrive by train (at “reduced rates”) from Streator and Pontiac, and several thousand members of the Freight Handlers’ union passing through the city enroute to a “monster picnic” at Gougar’s Grove on the banks of the Kankakee River north of Aroma Park.

“There will be thousands of strangers in Kankakee on that day,” observed the Gazette.

Kankakee’s Labor Day parade got under way in late morning from its assembly areas on Washington, Third and Entrance Avenues, just south of Court Street. Led by Sylvester’s Third Regiment Band and a line of carriages filled with union leaders and political figures, it crisscrossed the downtown area before disbanding at Merchant Street and Indiana Avenue, behind the Kankakee County Courthouse.

“A mile and a half long, the procession was a lengthy revelation of the local organization of united labor and the enterprise of local merchants,” reported the Gazette, noting that, “The parade exceeded the expectations of the public.”

In addition to the 42 railroad union members accompanying the caboose, the parade’s first section included almost 200 marchers representing eight local unions: the Carpenters and Joiners; Bricklayers, Masons, and Plasterers; Tailors; Electricians; Painters; Railway Machinists; Cigar Makers, and Brewers.

The second section of the parade consisted of decorated wagons and floats created by 27 local businesses and factories to feature their products or services.

The mobile displays ranged from the simple — a Jewel Tea Company delivery wagon — to the large and elaborate: McLaughlin-Mateer Construction’s “extensive showing of stone and cement work, six teams and men, heavy draft horses and (a) steam drill. Several businesses displayed agricultural machinery: David Bradley Mfg. Co. showed single- and double-row cultivators; W.H. Ohde and R.G. Risser both displayed manure spreaders, and Grinnell Bros. had a “loaded feed wagon.”

<strong>LONE ACCIDENT</strong>

Two of the vehicles in the second section played a role in the only serious accident that occurred during the parade. The Schaeffer Piano Company’s float was a 20-foot-high stack of piano shipping boxes.

Several piano company employees were riding atop the float, throwing small advertising souvenirs to spectators lining the parade route. One of the employees, John Costello, fell when a railing broke, “precipitating him head first to the brick paving,” the Gazette reported. “The crash of his head against the brick was sickening.”

Fortunately, local undertaker Sherwood & Dick was displaying a “new ambulance, which was in the parade fully equipped with physicians and nurses.” The ambulance “was on the ground almost immediately, and the young man carried to the Emergency Hospital (now Ascension Saint Mary). He was insensible for two hours but his injuries proved less serious than first reported, being confined to severe cuts and contusions.”

The parade was only the “opening act” of a full day of activities for both visitors and local residents. At 1:30 p.m., a crowd of about 2,000 gathered outside the Kankakee County Courthouse to hear three speeches.

The Gazette reported the crowd “displayed a remarkable interest in the three addresses, each of which struck home with conservative truths, ranging trade unionism against socialism and impressing the fact that the ballot is power.”

Other afternoon activities included free street entertainment (acrobatic and musical events) at several downtown sites; foot races for adults and children, along with a tug of war and a pie-eating contest, all on Station Street between Schuyler and Dearborn Avenues, and a baseball game pitting the Kankakee Browns against the Streator Reds.

The highlight of the evening was a “Grand Ball” at Radeke’s Hall, with music provided by Sylvester’s full orchestra. Admission was fifty cents for gents, and 25 cents for ladies.

Radeke’s Hall was a very popular location for Kankakee social events in the late 1800s and early 1900s. Where was it located?

<strong>Answer:</strong> The hall was located in the Radeke Brewery complex, between River Street and the Kankakee River, at the foot of Dearborn Avenue. It was on the second floor of the brewery’s office building on the southeast corner of Dearborn and River. The site is now Riverwoods Apartments, a high-rise residence for senior citizens.