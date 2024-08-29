ONU welcomes largest incoming class in school's history

BOURBONNAIS — The new school year is set to be one for the history books at Olivet Nazarene University.

According to a news release from ONU, the school has hit a historic milestone as it welcomes the largest incoming class in the university’s history.

This fall, more than 950 new students have joined the Olivet student body, “marking a significant increase in enrollment and reflecting the growing appeal of Olivet’s academic excellence, vibrant campus life and commitment to faith-based education.”

Vice President for Enrollment Mark Reddy expressed his excitement about this record-breaking class in the news release.

“We are incredibly blessed to see such a remarkable number of new students choosing Olivet. We are thrilled with the size of this class, but also with the character of each student that comprises the class,” Reddy said.

“We cannot wait to see how they impact Olivet’s community and their professions beyond Olivet. This milestone is a testament to the hard work of our faculty and staff, as well as the strong campus culture Olivet has built over the years,” he said.

The incoming class represents a diverse group of students from not only across the United States but from around the world. The release noted that they bring with them a wide range of talents, interests and aspirations, ready to contribute to the Olivet community.

“This year’s class of new students are not only academically accomplished, but also deeply committed to service and leadership, embodying the university’s core values,” officials said.

ONU is committed to providing an education with a Christian purpose, a goal that resonates with this incoming class. This faith-based approach makes Olivet an attractive choice for those seeking a transformative college experience. More than 30 church denominations are represented in this class, the largest of which is the Church of the Nazarene, which makes up over one third of the incoming class.

As the new academic year begins, Olivet is prepared to support and guide these students as they continue their educational journey. From social activities to academic advising and spiritual mentorship, the university is dedicated to ensuring that each student thrives both academically and personally.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.olivet.edu/news/olivet-nazarene-university-welcomes-the-largest-incoming-class-in-its-history" target="_blank">olivet.edu/news</a>.