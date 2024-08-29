KVPD hires new executive director

KANKAKEE — Nearly five months after the resignation of Dayna Heitz, Kankakee Valley Park District has a new executive director — Ross Bruni.

By a 4-0 vote, Bruni received approval from the Board of Commissioners — Dave Skelly, Raymond Eads, Michael Matthews and James Frey — during Monday’s monthly meeting.

Commissioner Don Palmer was not at the meeting.

Bruni replaces current executive director Heitz, who resigned in April citing health reasons.

Heitz had been the executive director for the past eight years.

Since February 2018, Bruni has been assistant general manager of the Maggie Daley Park. He has been employed in parks and recreation since 2001.

Bruni’s annual salary will be $120,000, according to the contract he signed following Monday’s meeting.

“With the appointment of the new director, I think his experience at parks in Chicago will bring a fresh perspective to the district and innovations,” Frey said.

The chance to lead a park district was something Bruni said he had thought of if the right opportunity came along.

“Being an executive director is like being an NFL head coach. There are not a lot of those positions out there and they don’t come along often.

“Kankakee Valley [Park District] I had some familiarity with just because I have been in parks and recs as long as I have been. And the facilities, not a lot of districts have an ice arena or an outdoor aquatic park.”

The KVPD is made up of 33 parks that serve 36,000 residents in the district, including Kankakee, Aroma Park and parts of St. Anne.

Bruni’s wife has worked in parks and recreation for more than 25 years.

<strong>SUCCESSFUL SEARCH</strong>

Bruni, of Lockport, was one of four finalists interviewed by the board. Skelly said 14 candidates applied.

“The search firm we hired did a good job of getting us four good candidates,” Skelly said. “We got the best guy and I’m very happy.”

Ray Ochromowicz and John Curran, of Executive Decisions Consulting, of Tinley Park, were hired to lead the search. Bourbonnais Township Park District used the firm to hire its new executive director, Mike O’Shea, earlier this year.

Bruni is familiar with the firm as well.

“Ray Ochromowicz and John Curran both assured me this place is ready to take off and is up and coming,” Bruni said.

“They really highlighted the job Dayna has done to get the footing back here. It’s just a great opportunity.”

Heitz was hired to replace Roy Collins, who was the executive director from 2011-16. Prior to that he was a board member for four years.

Collins was arrested and convicted by federal prosecutors for committing mail and wire fraud while he was in charge of the park district.