County is working on getting river gauge

KANKAKEE — For years, Kankakee County has relied on nearby communities for valuable information on the depth and turbidity of the Kankakee River, especially during flood conditions.

County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler told the Finance Committee he is working on an intergovernmental agreement among the county, city of Kankakee, Aroma Park and the Kankakee Valley Park District on the maintenance of an United States Geological Survey river gauge that will be placed on the Kankakee River above or below the dam to monitor the river’s depth.

Currently, the only gauges are at Wilmington and in Shelby, Ind., just across the state line.

“It’s a good thing for all of us, because we don’t have any gauges between Shelby, Indiana, and Wilmington,” Wheeler said. “I just want to let this committee know that it’s together, so we’re crafting it. … It’s just really good news that people care.”

The county will be using money from the $7 million state grant that State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, secured in 2022 to pay for the $20,000 gauge. Wheeler said that the city of Kankakee has agreed to split the cost of the gauge.

In addition, the county contacted every Kankakee County community and park district along the river if they wanted to partner on a 20-year maintenance contract with the USGS. Wheeler said he’s still working on the IGA with the other entities that expressed interest — city of Kankakee, Kankakee Valley Park District and village of Aroma Park.

“We still have to work out the details,” Wheeler said.

Each of the boards involved in the IGA will have to separately vote to approve the agreement.

“We have to work on it, and divide it up,” Wheeler said. “… So we need the IGA to match how long the gauge is supposed to last because this gauge is fully insured. If it falls in the river, if somebody whacks it with their canoe and takes it off of the bridge it’s attached to or whatever, they come out and put a new one on. They come fix it. It’s totally maintenance [free]. Everything is off of our shoulders, which is kind of the way you want it.”

The numbers in the maintenance contract are still being worked out.

<strong>WHERE TO PUT THE GAUGE?</strong>

The gauge could be placed on the Interstate 57 bridge over the Kankakee River or below the dam in Kankakee.

“The issue is the load of water that comes out of the Iroquois River, and the sediment that comes out of them,” board member Craig Long said. “That’s two of the things we’re looking at.”

Wheeler said there are benefits to placing the gauge upstream or downstream.

“Because do you want to see what the sediment load is and everything coming from where the Iroquois [River] comes into the [Kankakee] River?” he said. “Do you want it there? Or do you want it downstream? The scientists are arguing, there’s benefits to both.”