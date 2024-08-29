Bradley v. Kankakee: Bradley files breach of contract suit

BRADLEY — Seeking to put the brakes on what it deems an unnecessary $105 million expansion of the region’s wastewater treatment plant, Bradley has taken legal action against Kankakee.

The 11-page lawsuit filed Wednesday in Kankakee County Circuit Court is seeking to block a plant expansion, which Bradley Mayor Mike Watson said will double and perhaps triple usage rates for residents not only of Bradley, but Kankakee, Aroma Park and Bourbonnais as well.

The filing comes right before the much-anticipated return of the Labor Day weekend staple, the Kankakee River Valley Regatta, which had an 11-year absence from the region.

The four municipalities share in the plant’s owners, which Kankakee maintains a 54.2% ownership stake of the plant’s daily 25-million gallon capacity.

Bourbonnais owns 29.7% of the plant’s capacity; Bradley, 15.2%; and Aroma Park, 0.6%.

“Residential wallets are at stake here,” Watson said. “No one is taking the residents into consideration.”

Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis was contacted for comment. He said he was aware of the lawsuit, but had not yet been served. He said noted because there is now a lawsuit in the circuit court, the city is limited in what it can discuss and comment on with pending litigation.

Curtis has served as KRMA board chairman since taking the office of Kankakee mayor in May 2021.

Curtis did make a statement:

“The City of Kankakee will defend this spurious litigation brought on by the Village of Bradley and are prepared to vigorously defend our right’s and the residents of Kankakee in a court of law and not on social media nor in the press.”

Abundant Kankakee River water and the region’s ability to process wastewater are routinely cited as key economic development assets.

Bradley, its leadership states, is simply trying to protect those assets.

<strong>RATE HIKE COMING?</strong>

Watson said the average Bradley residential per-month bill for KRMA’s treatment operation is $40. If the agency moves forward with the gaining the a $105 million Illinois Environmental Protection Agency loan, payable over 20 years, the typical Bradley monthly bill could rise to $100 to $120 a month.

Such an increase would raise a Bradley residential customer’s bill by more than $900 annually.

The lawsuit also seeks a full accounting of and repayment to KRMA of funds Kankakee allegedly wrongly directed for the past 10 years. The village estimates those funds to be $10 million.

Bradley is also seeking the termination of the practice of accepting hauled in wastewater to the site. The village estimates 2 million gallons of trucked wastewater are delivered to the plant monthly. Wastewater trucked in to the plant is also charged for processing.

Kankakee provided the bulk of the plant’s annual budget, contributing $7.3 million for the budget year which ended July 31. Bourbonnais contributed $3.4 million of operating funds; Bradley, $1.6 million; and Aroma Park, just over $58,000.

Watson fears Bradley’s annual payment to KRMA could escalate from $1.6 million to upwards of $4.5 million.

The agency is controlled by a seven-member board of commissioners. Kankakee holds four of the board seats, per KRMA bylaws, with Curtis serving as board chairman. The three other municipalities each have a single member: Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore, Bradley finance director Rob Romo and Aroma Park Mayor Brian Stump.

<strong>INDUSTRIAL WASTE</strong>

On a daily basis, the plant treats some 13 million to 14 million gallons of wastewater, which represents about 50% of the plant’s treatment capacity. The wastewater arrives through sewer lines from residences and commercial businesses in the four communities.

The residential wastewater is not at issue.

What is at issue is the amount of pre-treated wastewater coming from industrial users or wastewater being trucked into the plant, located just outside of the Bradley village limits a few blocks west of Kennedy Drive, Bradley contends.

Bradley is seeking to prevent what it stated as the “continued abuse of the ‘supermajority’ position” Kankakee has on the KRMA board. Watson also charged Kankakee collects and retains funds owed to KRMA.

Bradley is attempting to prevent Kankakee from using its board control to proceed with what it labels as the “unnecessary expansion” of KRMA’s wastewater treatment facility.

The expansion is estimated to cost between $58 million to $155 million, resulting in the doubling or possibly tripling of residential sewer charges.

Romo said in January, Kankakee used its supermajority status and gained one other needed vote from Schore to authorize the KRMA facility expansion and funding. Romo and Stump voted against the measure.

KRMA is funded through monthly sewer fees.

In May, a $286,000 contract with Joliet-based engineering firm Strand Associates was approved by the board to prepare a report regarding the plant’s function. The report said KRMA’s plant was operating at or near full capacity.

The firm recommended KRMA proceed with a plant expansion. Romo said the board rejected the opinion to implement a wastewater pre-treatment solution for “significant industrial users” who generate the most toxic waste, citing the time it would take to implement such a plan.

<strong>WATSON: ‘ABUSE OF POWER’</strong>

Bradley hired Kimley-Horn and Associates, a national engineering, planning and design firm, to conduct an analysis of the plant’s operational status.

Kimley-Horn concluded the capacity issues noted by Strand are due primarily from Kankakee’s practice of allowing significant industrial users to send untreated wastewater to KRMA, which in effect overwhelms the plant’s operations.

Kimley-Horn further said if Kankakee “ceased its undue interference in the KRMA facility’s operations,” specifically by allowing for the enforcement of the wastewater pretreatment requirements, the expansion would not be necessary.

In effect, Watson said, if industrial wastewater is pretreated — as is required by board policy — the plant would not have to invest so much time and resource into preparing the wastewater for its discharge into the Kankakee River.

“KRMA was created to be an environmentally responsible and sustainable way to ensure adequate water and sewer infrastructure for both homeowners and businesses, while protecting the vitality of the Kankakee River,” Watson said, noting the river is one of the cleanest in the Midwest.

“However, we also have an obligation to be fiscally responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars in the operation of KRMA. What we have discovered when it comes to KRMA is an abuse of power by the city of Kankakee, plain and simple.”