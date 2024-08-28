HAAS: Enjoy all that Illinois has to offer

With September right around the corner, our summer season is coming to an end. But before the summer is over, I want to recommend some of my favorite outdoor spots and events that are perfect for all ages.

Starting close to home, we are incredibly lucky to have a state park right in our backyard. Kankakee River State Park in Bourbonnais offers many outdoor activities such as hiking, fishing and boating. If you want to spend even more time outside, this state park also has two campgrounds you can enjoy. The Chippewa or Potawatomi campgrounds offer reasonable rates and a fun, family-friendly experience for all ages.

Another exciting opportunity that is close to home is the upcoming Kankakee River Valley Regatta! Come join the fun from Friday to Sunday at the Kankakee River. The main focus of this event is the boat races taking place all weekend, with the final championship round on Sunday. There will also be live music, food trucks and local vendors. While admission to this event is free, there is a fee for parking.

While a little farther away, Starved Rock State Park in Oglesby is one of the highest-rated parks in Illinois. Starved Rock is known for its steep sandstone canyons and waterfalls that make it one of the best hiking spots in the state. With more than 13 miles of trails, Starved Rock gives visitors plenty of opportunity to enjoy the park at their own pace. For guests looking for a more guided experience, they also offer various trolley, river and hiking tours for a fee on weekends. Other activities at Starved Rock include camping, boating, kayaking and fishing.

Finally, if you are looking for something to do on a rainy day, I encourage you to utilize the Museum Works for Chicago Pass. This pass allows free admission for up to four people at one of the incredible museums in Chicago. To utilize this service, constituents must call my district office at 815-523-7779 to request a date and museum for use.

No matter what you choose to do with the remainder of this summer season, I hope this inspires you to enjoy all that Illinois has to offer. For more information about Starved Rock State Park or Kankakee River State Park, visit DNR.Illinois.gov.

For more information on the Kankakee River Valley Regatta, visit the Kankakee Valley Park District website at KVPD.com.