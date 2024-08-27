Residents want alternate route for Ameren lines

Two Crescent City area residents want Ameren to consider an alternate route for its planned upgrade of high transmission lines that cut east-west just south of the Iroquois County community.

Rolfe Jaremus and Keith McTaggert are spearheading the move and have filed an alternate route request for the upgrade that Ameren is seeking with the Illinois Commerce Commission. Ameren is taking the necessary steps required by the ICC. It’s what Ameren is calling the Central Illinois Grid Transformation.

“The route that we proposed will affect a lot fewer houses,” Jaremus said.

The power lines now run through Jaremus’ and McTaggert’s property (east-west) along 1700 North Road, and Ameren’s expansion of the grid calls for larger poles supporting the lines and will take more of his property.

It’s a massive project for Ameren that includes approximately 380 miles of new or upgraded transmission lines across Central Illinois with the vast majority to be rebuilt along existing corridors and co-located with existing Ameren Illinois facilities, according to its website.

The alternate route runs mainly along the U.S. Route 24 and the TP&W Railway lines through the Iroquois County portion of the line north of 1700 North Road. Heading east it bypasses south and then north around Crescent City before connecting back up with the U.S. 24 and TP&W corridor to near Watseka where it heads south along County Road 190 East to connect back with 1700 North.

“So there’s a few houses along that [alternate] route, but they’re a couple hundred yards away,” Jaremus said. “It’s a lot less of having transmission lines above homes. … Our proposal is just from that area between Gilman and Watseka.”

The ICC is holding an online status hearing at 1 p.m. today on ICC’s website at <a href="https://www.icc.illinois.gov/docket/P2024-0088" target="_blank">icc.illinois.gov/docket/P2024-0088</a>.

<strong>SUBMITTED ALTERNATE ROUTE</strong>

Jaremus and McTaggert submitted their alternate route with the ICC on July 16. In doing so they had to submit a list of all the landowners that would be affected.

“I’m getting calls now from people that are asking about the alternate route and how it’s going to affect them,” Jaremus said.

He said it’s all preliminary at this time, noting that the alternate route is longer, going one mile north and then jogging around Crescent City and then coming back down to 1700 North Road.

The alternate route was also presented on Aug. 13 to the Iroquois County Board. They spoke for about 10 minutes, asking the board to get behind the alternate route.

“We’re trying to say, ‘Well, there’s a lot of people that are opposing this,’” Jaremus said. “Wouldn’t you represent their interests and try to propose either get involved in some way, shape or form?”

Ameren already has easements along the current transmission line, and it is asking for additional easements for the upgrade. Jaremus lives just east of Crescent City on 1700 East Road which intersects with the 1700 North Road. It wants to increase the easement to 150 feet from 50 feet.

An easement is a legal right to cross or use someone else’s land for a specific purpose. Utility companies extensively use easements.

“Part of our idea is you just put these [current] poles up three years ago, right?” Jaremus said. “They’re all new, and now you’re going to be replacing them. Why don’t you just leave them in place and go do an alternate route with the larger lines?”

Jaremus, 72, is retired and doesn’t farm his property, but McTaggert is a farmer in Crescent City along 1700 North Road.

On Feb. 5, Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois and Ameren Illinois jointly selected and filed a proposed route with the ICC, according to its website. The ICC is reviewing the application, and a final decision is expected within a year or by Feb. 5, 2025. The earliest that construction would start would be mid-2026 with completion in 2029.

Sam Morris, senior project manager for Ameren for the Central Illinois Grid Transformation Program, said in an email to the Daily Journal in April that it’s working to build a more reliable and resilient energy grid for the future.

“The Central Illinois Grid Transformation Program will replace aging infrastructure, add transmission capacity and promote more access to energy sources for communities across central Illinois,” he said in the statement.

“Through a robust public engagement process, we have collaborated for the past year with landowners and local stakeholders to identify and select a proposed route, with the vast majority to be rebuilt along existing corridors and co-located with existing Ameren Illinois facilities.”

For more information on Ameren’s grid transformation program, visit <a href="https://www.ameren.com/company/ameren-transmission/central-illinois-grid-transformation-program" target="_blank">ameren.com/company/ameren-transmission/central-illinois-grid-transformation-program</a>.