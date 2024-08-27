Red Lobster closing 23 locations, including Bourbonnais

Endless Shrimp has, in fact, come to an end at 23 Red Lobster locations across the country, including its Bourbonnais location.

Red Lobster named the 23 locations in a bankruptcy filing on Aug. 22. This comes after the company sought protection under Chapter 11 in May.

The Bourbonnais-based Red Lobster is near Northfield Square mall at 1604 Illinois Route 50. Though the restaurant has a Bourbonnais address, it is located in the village of Bradley.

When contacted Monday by the Daily Journal, an employee of the Bourbonnais location answered the phone but said the restaurant was not open for business. An attempt to contact corporate for an official closing date went unanswered.

On the Red Lobster official website, it lists the Bourbonnais location as “temporarily closed” and online ordering is disabled.

The latest closings, listed below, put the number of shuttered restaurants to nearly 130.

Red Lobster is currently in the process of being sold to Fortress Investment Group. The company, which recently extended a $100 million loan to the chain so it could stay afloat, plans to install former P.F. Chang’s CEO Damola Adamolekun as Red Lobster’s new leader once the sale is approved, Nation’s Restaurant News reported.

Latest Red Lobster restaurant closings:

• Yuma, Ariz.

• La Mesa, Calif.

• Little Rock, Calif.

• Colorado Springs, Colo.

• Fort Walton Beach, Fla.

• Pensacola, Fla.

• Port Richey, Fla.

• Jonesboro, Ga.

• Bourbonnais, Ill.

• Geneva, Ill.

• Peoria, Ill.

• Michigan City, Ind.

• Golden Valley, Minn.

• Maple Grove, Minn.

• Maplewood, Mo.

• Bronx, N.Y.

• Queensbury, N.Y.

• Jacksonville, N.C.

• Strongsville, Ohio.

• Cayce, S.C.

• Alexandria, Va.

• Richmond, Va.

• Virginia Beach, Va.

<strong>FROM THE COMPANY</strong>

In a May 19 court document, Red Lobster Management LLC Chief Executive Office Jonathan Tibus noted, “Red Lobster’s annual guest count has declined by approximately 30% since 2019 and has only marginally improved from pandemic levels seen during 2020 and 2021.”

According to the court document, other challenges included:

• During the 2023 fiscal year, Red Lobster saw a $76 million net loss:

“The Debtors’ cash position declined from $100 million to less than $30 million” in around half a year. The court document noted various losses and payments which impacted the company.

• “In 2023, the Company spent approximately $190.5 million in lease obligations,” according to court documents. Of this, more than $64 million “relate to underperforming stores.” The court document also noted that a “material portion of the Company’s leases are priced above market rates.”

• Inflation and the rising cost of wages were also noted as factors which impacted the company.

• In the document, Tibus also noted that Red Lobster’s Ultimate Endless Shrimp deal cost the company $11 million.

In a news release from the company, Tibus said, “This restructuring is the best path forward for Red Lobster. It allows us to address several financial and operational challenges and emerge stronger and re-focused on our growth. The support we’ve received from our lenders and vendors will help ensure that we can complete the sale process quickly and efficiently while remaining focused on our employees and guests.”

<em>Joey Morona of cleveland.com contributed to this story.</em>