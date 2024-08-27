121st Will County Fair closes out summer

The Will County Fair celebrated its 121st anniversary last week as the five-day event came to a close on Sunday.

Organized by the Will County Fair Association, the event began Wednesday at 517 W. Wilmington-Peotone Road in Peotone where it featured a carnival, live music and lots of family-friendly entertainment.

Spectators filled the grandstands for demolition derbies, tractor and truck pulls, a monster truck show and a rodeo as livestock shows filled the barns most mornings.

The Will County Fair, which is near the end of the <a href="https://agr.illinois.gov/fairs/countyfairs/county-fair-schedule.html" target="_blank">Illinois Department of Agriculture’s annual fair schedule</a>, is the last held locally as summer ends and school begins.