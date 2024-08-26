Local schools close, cancel programs amid severe heat

At approximately 2 p.m. Monday, Kankakee School District 111 announced schools would be closed on Tuesday due to the weather, writing in a social media post:

"Attention KSD111 Families: As a result of the severe heat index, coupled with other factors, schools will be closed on Tuesday, August 27th for all Kankakee School District students.

"Grab and Go breakfast and lunch will be offered at Kankakee High School and Kankakee Junior High School from 9-11 a.m. in the front of the buildings.

"ALL afterschool programs and activities will be cancelled.

"The day will need to be made up at the end of the school year. Pending no other emergency days, the KSD111 school year will end on Friday, June 6th.

"Please stay cool, safe and hydrated!"

<strong>HERSCHER HIGH SCHOOL</strong>

Just after noon on Monday, Herscher High School announced that its home varsity soccer game versus Horizon Academy was cancelled for Monday night.

<em>This story will continue to be updated with any additional heat-related school, program closures. </em>