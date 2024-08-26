Herscher Labor Day Celebration returns Friday

With 102 years under its belt, the Herscher Labor Day Celebration returns to the village this weekend for year 103.

Starting Friday with the beer stand being open from 6 p.m. to midnight, local musician Jake Vaughn will perform at 7:30 p.m.

The event then runs through Labor Day, Sept. 2. On Saturday, Sunday and Monday in Village Park, there will be food vendors, bounce houses and 16-inch slow-pitch softball.

Check the Herscher Chamber’s Facebook page or <a href="https://www.herscher.net" target="_blank">herscher.net</a> for times and more info for softball.

<strong>SATURDAY</strong>

• Noon to midnight — Beer tent open.

• 1-5 p.m. — Various bounce house options available. A $10 wristband covers inflatable use for the whole weekend and are for sale in the beer tent.

• 3-5 p.m. — Live music by Vincent Rink in beer tent.

• 7-11:30 p.m. — Live music from The South Side Social Club in beer tent.

<strong>SUNDAY</strong>

• Noon to midnight — Beer tent open.

• 1-5 p.m. — Various bounce house options available. A $10 wristband covers inflatable use for the whole weekend and are for sale in the beer tent.

• Noon to 3 p.m. — Herscher Area Historical Society Museum open at 190 S. Main St.; Anderson House also open at 161 W. Myrtle St.

• 3-6 p.m. — Live music by Chris James in beer tent.

• 5:30 p.m. — 43rd annual Running of the Herscher Hare and Tortoise Race (5K run and 2-mile fun walk) starting at the high school football field. For kids 7 and under is the ninth annual Bunny Dash.

• 7-11 p.m. — Live music from Einstein’s Baby in beer tent.

<strong>MONDAY</strong>

On Monday, there will be several performances of Mr. D’s Magic Show throughout the day. Check the website for official times.

• 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Arts and crafts show opens in State Bank of Herscher Parking Lot.

• 10:30 a.m. — Grand parade featuring marching band, floats, horses, antique vehicles, farm equipment, marching units and more.

• Noon to 9 p.m. — Beer tent open.

• Noon to 5 p.m. — Various bounce house options available. A $10 wristband covers inflatable use for the whole weekend and are for sale in the beer tent.

• Noon to 3 p.m. — Herscher Area Historical Society Museum open at 190 S. Main St.; Anderson House also open at 161 W. Myrtle St.; Face painters/balloons under the pavilion.

• 12:30 p.m. — Herscher Area Historical Society presentation on stage in Village Park.

• 1 p.m. — Herscher High School Marching Band on stage in Village Park; kiddie tractor pull at Village Park.

• 1 p.m. — Live music from Deuces Wild in beer tent.

• 1:30 p.m. — Herscher School District Music Department on stage in Village Park.

• 4 p.m. — The Silhouettes on stage in Village Park.

• 6 p.m. — Drawings on stage.

The Herscher Chamber of Commerce and its Labor Day Parade Committee announced that Dennis Pankey has been selected as the Grand Marshal of the 2024 Herscher Labor Day Parade.

The following information was provided by the commerce and committee via news release.

Dennis and his wife, Mary Beth, married in 1973 and presently reside in Herscher on East Kay Street.

They have two grown children: Katie (Rob) Foster; and Nick (Adrienne) Pankey.

They have four granddaughters, Danielle, Natalie, Kelsey (Foster) and Esme (Pankey) and a great-grandson Leo Foster. Dennis was a teacher and principal in the Herscher School District for 37 years, and Mary Beth provided day care in their home for 33 years. Now they have time to watch grandchildren and great-grandchildren whenever they are asked.

Dennis was the second child born to Gerald and Elaine Pankey. The family lived on a farm in Milks Grove Township.

Dennis attended Central High School and was a member of the football, basketball and track teams. He was also a member of FTA, math club (president), Thespians and band. He was an Illinois State scholar winner.

Following graduation in 1971, he attended Western Illinois University. Having received a draft lottery number of 1, he served in the Army from 1972 to 1974. He was stationed at Fort Richardson, Ala., from December 1972 until July 1974. As a military policeman. He was assigned as a security guard for the 524th Ordinance Company.

In May 1973 he married Mary Beth Lutes, and they lived in Anchorage until he was discharged in 1974. They returned to Macomb where he completed his degree in 1977. He was a member of the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi. He graduated with honors with a double major in elementary and secondary education.

Dennis was hired by the Herscher School District to teach third grade in Herscher in 1977. In addition to teaching, he coached football, assisted with seventh- and eighth-grade basketball and fifth- through eighth-grade track. He and Mary Beth moved to Herscher in 1978. Katie was born in 1979 and Nick in 1981. A few years later they move across town from Vernon Street to Kay Street.

After receiving his master’s degree from Illinois State University he was hired to be the principal at Reddick in 1988. He served as principal and half-day, third-grade teacher. He also coached basketball and track and drove a bus when needed. In 1995 he became principal of Reddick and Bonfield. Reddick was closed in 2013, and he retired as principal in 2014 from Bonfield.

Dennis has remained connected with the school district. He is still a bus driver, substitute teacher when needed and assistant to the groundskeeper, John Wakey.

He spends the fall harvest season helping on the Masching farms. A few years after retirement he helped his neighbor Carl Desch, painting whatever people wanted them to paint. Dennis has fond memories of the students, staff and parents from Herscher, Reddick and Bonfield.

He is a member of the Tri-Parish Catholic Churches. He is a longtime member of the Herscher Lions’ Club. Dennis is also a 23-year member of the Herscher American Legion Post 795 presently serving a commander.

He served many years as the Herscher Legion Community Center board president. In 2002 Dennis was honored as Citizen of the Year by the Herscher Chamber.

Dennis was not a stranger to Labor Day celebrations in Herscher. As far back as he can remember his family attended the parade on Labor Day.

Labor Day highlights for Dennis included the parade, the games in the park like the dime throw and sponge toss and the food — Hendrix’s chicken and the burgers cooked in the big stand. Gone are some of those games and the foods that were enjoyed 60 years ago. What hasn’t changed since then is that adults and kids of all ages enjoy the day spent in Herscher.

Dennis appreciates the honor of having been selected as Grand Marshal of the 2024 Herscher Labor Day Parade. He thanks his wife and children for allowing him the opportunity to help in the community they chose to live. It takes a lot of community pride and effort to host Labor Day for the multitude of people who come to Herscher for the weekend or the day.

“And thank you to the Herscher community, truly — Small town America at its best!”