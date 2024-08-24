Movie filmed in Momence to be screened Aug. 31 at Majestic

Kankakee County will be on the big screen Aug. 31, as local filmmakers Justin LaMarr and Tim Koziol are bringing their new feature film, “Secrete,” to the Majestic.

A suspenseful thriller, “Secrete” follows two men, Forrest and Oliver, as they find themselves thrust into a dark and dangerous world. When a killer has the two of them in his sights, the killer inadvertently witnesses the two men commit a crime.

Taking a new opportunity, he gives the two men a harrowing task: dispose of the bodies of his victims or face dire consequences. As Forrest and Oliver grapple with fear and moral dilemmas, they must uncover his identity and motives. Their desperate quest for survival leads them into a web of danger, and unexpected victims, culminating in a high-stakes showdown.

LaMarr, 33, of Bourbonnais, and an employee with CSL Behring, came up for the concept of the film while listening to “Daytime Nighttime” by Tristesse Contemporaine. Featuring album art of a person looking clown-like, LaMarr asked himself: What would be the story behind the mask?

Filmed completely in Momence during the course of nine days, the movie was primarily shot inside a former bank building, which also appeared in the film “Road to Perdition.” The bank space is up for sale, and the filmmakers rented it for $500 for a month in order to build sets for filming. The rest of the film was shot in and around an Airbnb property in Momence.

“They say ‘every minute is money,’ and that’s not a joke at all,” LaMarr said, noting shoot days would each run 12 to 13 hours. “[It] was all well worth it. Lot of work, but a lot of fun.”

He and Koziol have been friends since first grade and have been making videos for YouTube since they were teenagers. In 2021, LaMarr made his first official short film, which partially was filmed in Ashkum. The next year, he began writing “Secrete” which is a 110-page feature film.

In addition to writing the film, LaMarr also produced, acted in and directed, and an additional film crew was from Chicago and Los Angeles.

While not officially rated, LaMarr said it would be a PG-13 film. Doors open at 6 p.m. for the 7 p.m. screening at the Majestic Theatre, 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. Tickets cost $20 and are available at the door or by calling LaMarr at 815-953-2592. After the screening, there will be a Q&A with the filmmakers. Also, there will be a taco truck on site, raffle baskets and a concert/hangout event after the film and Q&A.

“[We’re] trying to make a fun event out of it,” LaMarr said.

“I wanted to do a premiere with local people,” he said, noting he’s seen the film so many times now he is “ready to put it out there and show everybody and get some feedback.”

He said he’ll take that feedback and apply it to his next project.

After the premiere, he and Koziol are going to put “Secrete” on Film Hub, which shops around films to streaming platforms.

“We have other steps to go,” LaMarr said.