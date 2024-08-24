KLASEY: Ice shortage plagues Kankakee

“Kankakeeans must guard against freely using ice,” warned the Kankakee Daily Gazette on Aug. 22, 1906.

In a front-page story headlined “Local Ice Shortage Greatest in 30 Years,” the newspaper informed its readers, “The extremely hot weather combined with the general shortage of ice throughout the country is causing the ice dealers worry …. Serious describes the [ice] famine everywhere; very serious describes the situation in Kankakee.”

The “worry” noted by the newspaper applied most strongly to the community’s two retail ice dealers, the Waldron Ice Co. and the Radeke Brewing Company. The Waldron firm issued a circular letter to its customers on Aug. 22, “urging them to follow every precaution and economy in the use of ice.”

The shortage, of course, was also causing worry among householders who depended upon regular delivery of large blocks of ice for use in the “iceboxes” where they stored perishable foods.

In 1906, the electrically powered kitchen necessity familiarly known as the “fridge” was still some two decades in the future. The 1906 version of the kitchen appliance was literally an insulated wooden box (typically built of sturdy oak), with doors giving access to compartments for the ice block and for the food-storage shelves.

Some retail suppliers (such as the Radeke Brewing Company) had invested in equipment to freeze what they called “artificial” ice. Most dealers, however, depended upon natural ice cut during the winter months from rivers and ponds.

The ice blocks, packed in insulating layers of sawdust, were stored in large facilities called icehouses. Some of the harvested ice was shipped by rail to out-of-town commercial customers, but most was delivered to local homes and businesses by wagons that followed regular delivery routes.

From the 1870s until well into the 1920s, large quantities of ice were harvested annually from the Kankakee River, which was known for the clean, clear ice it produced.

An 1875 newspaper account captured the harvesting scene on the frozen waterway: “At intervals, for a distance of half a mile up the river, are large gangs of men and teams at work getting out the annual supply of an almost indispensable luxury. … The ice is of magnificent quality — solid and without a flaw to mar its crystalline clearness.”

The report noted the ice being cut was “from 14 to 18 inches thick,” and predicted that the total quantity harvested would be a record 25,000 tons.

The town of Waldron (now Aroma Park) was a center for ice harvesting and storage, with at least five huge icehouses located along the river. Three of the vast buildings were on the south bank, east of the railroad bridge; the other two were directly across the waterway on the north bank. Kankakee and Momence also had large icehouses.

A number of factors contributed to the ice shortage, according to a spokesman for the Radeke Brewing Company.

“There is less ice on hand than for 30 years,” Gustav Foerster told the Gazette. “A shortage last year resulted in no ice being held over, and last winter’s crop was practically a failure.”

The Radeke firm was reported “running its artificial plant day and night to its full capacity of 20 tons in 24 hours.”

The local ice shortage had been made more severe by a fire on Aug. 12. The Gazette reported, “The big 9,000 ton Spring Creek ice house, owned by Harris & Foley, containing 800 tons of ice owned by the Waldron Ice Co., burned to the ground early Sunday morning …. The loss of the ice complicates the local shortage, as the 800 tons had been reserved for city customers.”

Built three years earlier, the 110-foot by 100-foot storage building was one of three owned by Harris & Foley on the river’s south bank. It was leased by the Waldron Ice Co. to hold the 800 tons of ice that Waldron had earmarked for its local customers.

J.E. Sherwood, a partner in the Waldron firm, told the Gazette, “We are going to supply them as long and as well as we can, but the loss does not aid us in dealing with the ice famine which is general throughout the country …. We have met the demand of our customers and had ice shipped in … we will continue to do so as long as possible. ”

The Gazette article on the ice shortage, which opened with a warning against “freely using ice,” ended with a similar admonition: “It behooves consumers to be economical in their use of ice.”

The section of the Kankakee River at Waldron (now Aroma Park) was noted, in the early 1900s, for the yield of another natural product. What was it?

<strong>Answer:</strong> The freshwater clam. The mollusk was harvested for its shell, which was in demand to be cut into “mother of pearl” buttons for clothing. Most of the shells were shipped to Muscatine, Iowa, the Midwest center of button manufacturing.