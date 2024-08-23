BTPD gearing up for annual Scarecrow Contest and Festival

Bourbonnais Township Park District is set to present its 11th annual Scarecrow Contest and Festival, a fall tradition that promises to display community art talents.

The event, sponsored by Ascension Saint Mary, will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 21 at Perry Farm Park, 459 Kennedy Drive, Bradley. All voting proceeds from the event will benefit the Ascension Breast Cancer Foundation.

“This festival is one of the highlights of our year,” said Mike O’Shea, executive director of BTPD, in a news release. “It’s a wonderful opportunity for the community to come together, celebrate the season and support a great cause. We’re excited to see the creativity and community spirit on display.”

Registration for the Scarecrow Contest requires a $30 fee, which includes a scarecrow frame. Participants can register in person at the Perry Farm House, starting Sept. 3.

Categories for the contest include People’s Choice, Business, Non-Profit, School, Youth and Individual/Family, with cash prizes awarded to winners. Scarecrow set-up will take place Sept. 19-20 with check-in at Exploration Station.

In addition to the more than 100 scarecrows that will be on display, the festival will feature the Community Arts Council Fall Art Stroll from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., which will include food vendors.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.btpd.org" target="_blank">btpd.org</a>.