KCC to host Fall Job Fair on Sept. 19

Those seeking job opportunities in the area soon will have the chance to meet potential employers.

Kankakee Community College is hosting the Fall 2024 Job Fair, set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 19 at KCC, 100 College Drive in Kankakee.

“The job fair is to bridge the gap between local employers and job seekers,” said Cesar Avalos, coordinator of workforce opportunities at KCC, in a news release.

“We want to enhance job seekers’ experiences by providing them the opportunity to meet and talk with representatives from a broad spectrum of companies to discuss available positions and personally submit their résumé to recruiters.”

Anyone who needs help with resumes can visit KCC’s Career Services Center for assistance before the event, Avalos said.

An employer registration form and list of employers who have signed up for the job fair are at <a href="https://www.kcc.edu/jobfair" target="_blank">kcc.edu/jobfair</a>.

KCC is located at 100 College Drive in Kankakee, south of downtown Kankakee.

The Job Fair is sponsored by KCC’s Charlton Family Foundation Career Services Center.

A total of 18 employers currently are registered to be on site for KCC’s Fall Job Fair.

• Baker & Taylor, LLC

• Chicago Police Department

• Edelman, LLC

• Federal Signal

• Herscher School District

• IDES

• Illinois Department of Human Services

• Iroquois Memorial Hospital

• Kankakee City Police Dept.

• Kankakee Workforce Services

• Nexus Family Healing

• Riverside Healthcare

• Rosie Mae Home Care

• SKDO, P.C,

• Servpro Team Nichols

• Talent Strategy

• U.S Army

• United States Postal Service

For updates on registered employers, go to <a href="https://bit.ly/4e8R05l" target="_blank">bit.ly/4e8R05l</a>.