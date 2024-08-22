Exploration Station on annual shutdown, reopening Sept. 5

Exploration Station, Bourbonnais Township Park District’s children’s museum and activity space, kicked off its annual shutdown Wednesday and the temporary closure will last through Sept. 4.

The space, at 1095 Perry St., Bourbonnais, will reopen at 10 a.m. Sept. 5.

In a Facebook post from BTPD, it said the museum is preparing for the upcoming fall season.

“But don’t worry, it’s all for a reason!” the post read.

“During this time, we will be bust cleaning and refreshing some of your favorite exhibits.”

This year, Exploration Station has been in the process of updating its Castle Room exhibit with the Storyland Forest, featuring a two-story tree with interactive features.