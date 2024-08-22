Bourbonnais traffic safety campaign in progress

The Bourbonnais Police Department recently launched a traffic safety campaign this month aimed at reducing impaired driving and other hazardous driving behaviors, such as distracted driving and failure to use seat belts.

The Bourbonnais Police Department is collaborating with the Illinois State Police and local law enforcement agencies across Illinois to support this statewide effort.

With powerful messages like “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” “If You Feel Different, You Drive Different,” “Drive High Get a DUI” and “Click it or Ticket,” this high-visibility enforcement initiative will run now until the morning hours of Sept. 3, encompassing Labor Day weekend.

In addition to targeting impaired drivers, the campaign will emphasize the “Click it or Ticket” initiative, underscoring the importance of wearing seat belts.

The police department is reminding everyone to buckle up, which is the single-most effective way to protect yourself in a crash. Whether driving across town or across the country, whether in the front seat or back, always remember to wear a seat belt and ensure all passengers are also buckled, the release stated.

Police also advise designating a sober driver and not letting friends or family members drive drunk, high or impaired by other drugs. Even a small amount of alcohol, cannabis or other impairing substance can impair judgment and reaction times, making driving unsafe.

The Illinois “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” “If You Feel Different, You Drive Different,” “Drive High Get a DUI” and “Click it or Ticket” campaigns are administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation with federal dollars from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.