Welsh leaves Kankakee Area YMCA after 6 years serving as CEO

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee Area YMCA will soon be conducting a search for a new chief executive officer.

The organization, confirmed by board chairman Joe Giacchino, will be seeking an interim executive director and then a permanent CEO to replace Will Welsh, who resigned in mid-July.

Welsh, of Bourbonnais, had been CEO since May 2018.

Attempts to contact Welsh were unsuccessful.

Prior to serving for six years as CEO at the Kennedy Drive location, Welsh, a 1983 graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, had been executive director of the Gateway Region Y in Belleville from 2013-17.

He also served as director of operations for the YMCA in Findlay, Ohio, from 2011-13. From 2004-11, he was executive director of the Paris, Ill., YMCA.

Giacchino said the Y will use the YMCA USA organization to find an interim director and then a permanent director. Giacchino stressed the Y is operating at full capacity.

“It’s business as usual,” he said. “Nothing is being missed.”

The Kankakee Area Y is overseen by a 14-member board.

He noted the before- and after-school programs are in motion as well.

Giacchino said it is normal for a retired Y CEO to assume the position on an interim basis. Giacchino, who served as the Kankakee Area Y director from 2000-06, was quick to assert he would not be taking that position.

“We certainly want someone as soon as possible,” he said.

He said it would likely be late September or early October before an interim CEO is put in place.

Giacchino would not speculate as to when a permanent CEO would be hired.

“It’s all a process,” he said.