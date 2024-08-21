Tourism contributes $6.7 million in tax revenue in Kankakee County

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County area generated a local economic impact of $167.7 million and contributed to an increase in visitor spending across Illinois in 2023, Visit Kankakee County said in a news release Monday.

In addition, tourism contributed $6.7 million in local tax revenue while directly supporting 1,239 jobs in the tourism and hospitality industry, according to the latest data provided by Tourism Economics, a global tourism research firm, which measures the number of visitors as well as their impact on Illinois’ economy during the 2023 calendar year.

“This remarkable growth across the state emphasizes the strength and appeal of our diverse Illinois destinations, world-class hospitality and innovative marketing efforts,” Nicole Gavin, executive director of Visit Kankakee County, said in the release.

Visit Kankakee County works to market and sell Kankakee County.

While Kankakee County experienced a slight decrease of 2% in tourism revenue, visitors still generated an increase of 1.5% in direct local tax revenue and also supported the increase of 1,229 to 1,239 tourism related jobs.

“We are excited about new attractions, upcoming events and promotional campaigns designed to attract more visitors and create lasting impressions,” Gavin said. “We’re confident that our dedicated efforts and community support will drive renewed growth in tourism throughout Kankakee County.”

Gov. J.B. Pritzker recently announced that Illinois reached its highest-ever hotel tax revenue figures in Fiscal Year 2024 ($322 million) — a 4.5% increase over the previous record set in FY23. Illinois welcomed 112 million domestic and international visitors who spent $47 billion in 2023 — an increase of 1 million visitors and $3 billion in spending from 2022, according to data provided by Tourism Economics.

Visitor spending in 2023 surpassed 2019 levels for the first time, reaching 4% above its pre-pandemic benchmark.

As a result of tourist spending and visits in 2023, the overall economic impact — which includes indirect and induced impacts — amounted to $83 billion, which is a 6.4% increase from 2022 figures.

“Illinois continues to make substantial investments in the travel and tourism sector, leading to an increase in visitors who are spending more time in our state and supporting local businesses,” Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity Director Kristin Richards said in the release.

“We’re excited to continue this momentum and further enhance tourism in Illinois, building on this record-breaking success.”