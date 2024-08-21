Manteno swears in new officer

MANTENO — Manteno is just about up to full force within its police department after the swearing in of Jeremy Mrazek at Monday’s village board meeting.

Manteno Police Chief Alan Swinford said the hiring of Mrazek, of New Lenox, brings the number of police officers to 19, two under a full force of 21. Yet, it will be 28 weeks before Mrazek is patrolling the neighborhoods of Manteno.

“It takes a while to get an officer on the street,” Swinford said.

Mrazek, 26, is off to the police academy in Springfield for 16 weeks that will be followed by 12 weeks of Field Officer Training.

Mrazek, a 2016 graduate of Lincoln-Way West High School, said he’s grateful for the opportunity to join the Manteno Police Department. He spent four years in the U.S. Marine Corps that included a deployment overseas to Syria.

“This is the perfect place to be,” he said. “I’m excited for it, especially. I plan on moving down here after the academy.”

After his service in the Marines ended, Mrazek took some college courses and then looked into going to trade school for HVAC. All the while, he had a desire to become a law enforcement officer.

He then ran into an old friend, Zach Boeringa, a Manteno police officer who graduated from the academy in December of 2023.

Boeringa told him Manteno was looking for police officers, and Mrazek decided to apply.

“I was like, ‘Perfect, this fits in to where I want to go,’” Mrazek said.

Swinford said Mrazek set himself apart from the other applicants with his military experience and his desire to serve.

“This is where having good police officers and good friends comes in,” Swinford said. “He talked to his good friend, Zach, another one of our new police officers, about law enforcement, and due to discussions, he became interested in serving for the village of Manteno. He applied, did an excellent job, and was No. 1 on our list.

“… Fortunately, we have several good candidates. We’re going to hire two more [officers] in December.”