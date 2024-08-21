$18.7M savings as city bond sale hits market perfectly

KANKAKEE — Sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good.

Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis may be walking around with a rabbit’s foot in his pocket these days.

The city administration, struggling for decades with lagging police and fire pension funds, finally has something good to report.

The city was able to sell $60.9 million of bonds on Aug. 14 and hit the market at a far lower rate than they ever imagined — at a 5.34% interest rate — substantially lower than it had ever hoped for, and will dump $59.9 million into the fiscally-lagging police and fire pension funds.

The injection of this massive cash supply will bring each fund level to the mandated 90% funding level, which was required by the year 2040.

And with the lower interest rate, the city will save taxpayers $18.7 million in interest over the course the next 20 years, or about $1 million a year, Mayor Chris Curtis reported at the conclusion of Monday’s Kankakee City Council meeting.

As a result of this financial action, Kankakee will be in rare company. Only an estimated 15% to 20% of Illinois municipalities have pension funded between the 90% to 100% range.

As recently as only a few years ago, Kankakee’s funding of its fire pension fund was under 20% and the police pension was in the 30% range.

“This is extremely satisfying,” Curtis said after the meeting.

City manager Elizabeth Kubal, who had been the city’s long-time comptroller and chief number cruncher, added: “We couldn’t have done better if we tried.”

Curtis said as recently as June 10, the bond interest rate was at 6.63%. At that point, the city projects itself saving $12.4 million through the life of the bond repayment.

As the days ticked off the calendar, the rate continued to decline and the city’s savings continued to rise. He said by Aug. 8, the rate had fallen to 5.81%.

One day before the sale, it fell to 5.42%. On Aug. 14, the date for the sale, the rate dropped even further, to 5.34%. The savings had risen to $18.7 million.

Each time the percentage dropped, the calculator in the mayor’s head was showing him that more taxpayer money was being saved.

Curtis has been crunching pension figures even before becoming mayor. Then as 6th Ward alderman, Curtis came up with the concept of increasing the city’s portion of the sales tax rate by 2 percentage points.

The money raised by the increase in the sales tax went directly to the pensions. While the extra money was assisting the funds, they were still years away from bringing funding to the levels the state was demanding.

Curtis made properly funding the pensions one of his top priorities when he took office in 2021.

At the July 15 council meeting, council members unanimously gave a green light for the bond sale. The administration, through its municipal bond specialist firm, Bernardi Securities, targeted the mid- to late-August time frame to move forward with the sale.

The thought of that time frame was to beat the rush of other bond sales that would likely be taking place prior to the days of the building intensity of the presidential election.

Elections have a way of making financial markets act in extreme matters so striking before the final months of the campaign was the plan.