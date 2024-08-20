ONU nursing receives 100% FNP ANCC Pass Rate

Recently, Olivet Nazarene University reported its nursing program received a 100% FNP ANCC Pass Rate.

“Achieving a 100% pass rate is absolutely fantastic because it speaks to many things,” said Dr. Suzanne Phipps, Director of Olivet Nazarene University’s Master of Science in Nursing program, which includes the Family Nurse Practitioner track. Under her leadership, Olivet’s nursing students have reached an incredible milestone by achieving a perfect pass rate on the ANCC [American Nurses Credentialing Center] exam.

The ANCC exam is a national certification required for Family Nurse Practitioners. It is one of the two primary certifying bodies, with the ANCC being recognized internationally. This recognition is crucial for FNPs who aspire to work globally, including in mission work. The other certifying body, the AANP, is nationally recognized within the United States.

Phipps, who earned her Ed.D. from Olivet in 2016, oversees three key graduate nursing tracks: education, family nurse practitioner, and transformational leadership. She has been with Olivet for nine years, dedicating herself to the success and growth of the program and its students.

“To achieve a 100% pass rate speaks to the dedication and hard work of our students and faculty,” Phipps said. “It’s multifactorial. It has to do with the student’s passion and their desire to achieve. God led them to this, so that’s confirmation for the individual, for the student.”

The program’s curriculum is designed to be comprehensive and aligns with what students need to know for the exam. However, Phipps said she believes the relationships developed between faculty and students are what truly drive their success. “Our faculty’s passion about their role in sharing their knowledge and expertise from the clinical setting and bringing that to the classroom is crucial. Their influence is very significant.”

The transition to online learning brings both advantages as well as some challenges. According to Phipps, the Nursing grad programs have successfully created a sense of community and engagement in their virtual classrooms. “To me, that 100% pass rate reflects that we have figured out the mystery of how to connect students with faculty online versus in person. Whether it’s a text message, a phone call or an online meeting, our faculty are doing way more to ensure there’s a human connection,” Phipps said.

The School of Nursing was selected for the “Best Bachelor of Science in Nursing Programs” list for 2024 by U.S. News and World Report.

