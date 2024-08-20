'Casablanca' to screen in Kankakee County Museum's Column Garden

We always will have Kankakee County.

The Kankakee County Historical Society is hosting a screening of the 1942 classic “Casablanca” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 30 in the Column Garden of the Kankakee County Museum, 801 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee.

Bring chairs and blankets for comfort. Snacks will be available for purchase.

In the event of inclement weather, the movie will be screened indoors.

The PG-rated film follows Rick Blaine (Humphrey Bogart), who owns a nightclub in Casablanca, as he discovers his old flame Ilsa (Ingrid Bergman) is in town with her husband, Victor Laszlo (Paul Henreid). Laszlo is a famed rebel, and with Germans on his tail, Ilsa knows Rick can help them get out of the country.

The film’s runtime is one hour and 42 minutes.

Now through Aug. 27, orders are being accepted through the Kankakee County Museum for mums (provided by Benoit Greenhouse). This will serve as a fundraiser for the museum.

White, pink, red, yellow, purple and orange mums are available. Orders are $10 for a 9-inch pot or two or more for $8 each.

Place an order in person at the museum at 801 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee; call 815-932-5279; or go to <a href="https://www.kankakeecountymuseum.com" target="_blank">kankakeecountymuseum.com</a>.

Pick up will be between noon and 5 p.m. Sept. 20 at the museum.