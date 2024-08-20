2024 Village of Bourbonnais Food Truck Fest nets thousands of visitors

Despite cloudy skies and various bouts of heavy rainfall, the village of Bourbonnais saw a large crowd at the annual Food Truck Fest.

The village reported Monday there were about 9,000 visitors during the event, which ran from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday.

More than 20 food truck vendors lined up around the village’s brand-new community campus, The Grove, which held its premiere that day.

Taking center stage this year was national touring band Maggie Speaks. Joining the band was Jay DeMarcus and Joe Don Rooney, of Rascal Flatts; Randall Hall, formerly of Lynyrd Skynyrd; and Skip Martin, formerly of Kool and the Gang.