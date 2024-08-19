Sunset Stroll hitting South Schuyler Friday evening

KANKAKEE — Rolling along South Schuyler Avenue on Friday will be another installment of Sunset Stroll.

Hosted by Downtown Kankakee, the event highlights downtown businesses and features live music and entertainment.

The free event starts at 6 p.m. with a slow roll bike ride that starts and ends by the gazebo in the Kankakee Farmers’ Market parking lot.

The night includes live music from Colleen Wild and the Haunted and Vaudevileins. Additionally, there will be fire twirling from Intrinsic Artists, adult beverages available at No Dogs and the Knights of Columbus (wristbands required) and food available from Knights of Columbus, Martinez Tacos and Johnny’s Pizza.