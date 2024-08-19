Heard on the Street: Mac's BBQ available at Looney Bin, Gauntlet Games opens in Bradley

Marq Covington was asked to provide the meal for an event held early this year at the Looney Bin bar in Bradley.

The Kankakee-based operator of Mac’s BBQ food truck agreed. It was a kitchen that was not being used so he dove right in.

The event proved to be a success and things went so well, the Looney Bin owner, Jerri Payne, offered Covington the use of the kitchen.

It’s been a match made in heaven.

He has been cooking his well-known fried catfish fillets and Nellie B’s (his beloved aunt) fried wings on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday since February. Some days he expands the menu to include rib tips or pulled pork or pork chops or hot wings or brisket.

The 42-year-old Covington began offering his menu items about four years ago. However, he was operating out of a tent. That situation limited his reach.

About two years ago, he started conducting business out of the ever-growing business of food trucks.

For the 2000 graduate of Kankakee High School that was just fine, but when the opportunity arose to work out of a real restaurant kitchen, the offer was too good to pass up.

Business at 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley, has been growing ever since.

He is open from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

“Things are going good. I’m getting the opportunity to learn how to run my own establishment. Word is getting around,” he said, meaning business is growing.

He said he is working so much he doesn’t get out with his food truck as much as he once did.

He said caters through the food truck.

So where did he learn his skills behind the grill and smoker? That’s easy for him to answer. From his beloved Aunt Nellie B.

“And trial and error. That’s a great teacher.”

<strong>GAUNTLET GAMES OPENS</strong>

New in Bradley is Gauntlet Games, designed for fans of role playing, board games, card games and war games. Recently opened at 1111 Blatt Blvd. — with a grand opening on June 29 — the store has weekly scheduled events and open gaming space available.

Coming up on the schedule this week is Magic the Gathering (during business hours Friday and Saturday); board game Midnight — Axis & Allies (beginning at 4 p.m. Friday); Pokemon trade day (during business hours Saturday); World War II board game 3D PanzerBlitz (from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday); Chariot racing game Circus Maximus (from 4-7 p.m. Sunday); roleplaying with Dungeons & Dragons or Call of Cthulhu (4-8 p.m. Sunday).

Business hours are 3-8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 3 p.m. to midnight Friday; noon to midnight Saturday; and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. The store features Magic the Gathering, Dungeon & Dragons, Warhammer 40K, Pokemon, gaming miniatures, gaming accessories and a wide selection of family games.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.gauntletgamesstore.com" target="_blank">gauntletgamesstore.com</a>.

To submit information for Heard on the Street, email <a href="mailto:editors@daily-journal.com" target="_blank">editors@daily-journal.com</a>.