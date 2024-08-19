Family fun returns Thursday with Watseka Family Festival

Family-friendly fun is on the schedule for Watseka as the Watseka Family Festival kicks off Thursday. Running through Saturday, the annual festival features a carnival, live music, games and more.

Events take place in and around Legion Park, 968 S. Fourth St., Watseka. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.watsekafamilyfest.com" target="_blank">watsekafamilyfest.com</a>.

Live concerts have ticket fees. For information on passes and cost, click “ticket information” under “festival info.”

<strong>THURSDAY</strong>

• 4 p.m. — Beer garden opens.

• 4-7 p.m. — Magic Matt (clown/magician).

• 5-10 p.m. — Carnival by Zeiler Amusement.

• 5-7 p.m. — Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce’s Business Block Party.

• 7-9 p.m. — Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce’s Business Family Feud.

• 5 p.m. — Watseka Show Choir Pork Burger Cookout.

<strong>FRIDAY</strong>

• 4-7 p.m. — American Legion Friday Fish Fry; Craft show.

• 4 p.m. — Scarecrow contest; Face painting.

• 4-11 p.m. — Beer garden; Big Fella’s Mobile Cigar Lounge; El Bandido Yankee Tequila Bar.

• 4-10 p.m. — Food vendors.

• 4-8 p.m. — Magic Matt (clown/magician).

• 5-10 p.m. — Carnival by Zeiler Amusement.

• 5:30 to 7 p.m. — Lantern’s Road $10,000 raffle drawing.

• 7:30 to 10 p.m. — Boat Drunks (Jimmy Buffett tribute band). Aparodox DJ in the beer garden following the concert.

<strong>SATURDAY</strong>

• 6 a.m. — Registration for Smoke on the Water BBQ Rib Contest.

• 7-10 a.m. — First Christian Church Biscuit & Gravy Breakfast.

• 8 a.m. — Color Run.

• 9 a.m. — American Legion opening ceremony.

• 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Harbor House bingo.

• 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Craft show.

• 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. — Food vendors.

• 11 a.m. — Registration for Kiwanis Bags Tournament.

• 11 a.m. to noon — Police/fire departments’ water fight.

• 11 a.m. — Registration for car show (which runs noon to 2 p.m.).

• Noon to 10 p.m. — Carnival by Zeiler Amusement.

• Noon to 8 p.m. — That Kid Place: Autism Trailer.

• Noon to 4 p.m. — Foam blaster.

• Noon to 2 p.m. — Magic Matt (clown/magician) — also performing 4-6 p.m.

• Noon to 6 p.m. RC Car Rental; Face painting.

• 1 p.m. — JG Reptile Show (and again at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.).

• 4 p.m. — Concert gates open (VIP at 3 p.m.).

• 4-11 p.m. — Beer garden; Big Fella’s Mobile Cigar Lounge; El Bandido Yankee Tequila Bar.

• 7:30 p.m. — Feudin’ Hillbillys.

• 9 p.m. — Tracy Lawrence. Aparodox DJ in the beer garden following the concert.