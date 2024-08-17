Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Local News | Kankakee County

Will County Fair returns Wednesday

By Daily Journal staff report

Returning Wednesday is the Will County Fair, which is celebrating 121 years. Organized by the Will County Fair Association, the event runs through Aug. 25 at 517 W. Wilmington-Peotone Road, Peotone.

The five-day festival features a carnival, live music and family-friendly entertainment. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.willcountyfair.org" target="_blank">willcountyfair.org</a>.

<strong>ENTERTAINMENT GARDEN BAND SCHEDULE</strong>

• 4cast — 8 p.m. Thursday.

• Nashville Electric Company — 8 p.m. Friday.

• Any Given Weekend — 8 p.m. Saturday.

• Mid Life Crisis — 4 p.m. Sunday.

The All Star Music Machine appears nightly.

<strong>CARNIVAL</strong>

• Wednesday — $1 per ride.

• Thursday — $35 Wristband Ride-a-thon Night.

• Friday through Sunday — Tickets are $1.50 each or 22 for $30. Rides take two or more tickets each.

The carnival opens at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and at noon Saturday and Sunday.

<strong>WEDNESDAY</strong>

• 5:30 p.m. Annual Children’s Ping Pong Ball Drop.

<strong>THURSDAY</strong>

Senior Citizen’s Day &amp; Veterans Day

• 8 a.m. — Fair opens to public (Senior citizens and veterans receive $3 gate admission).

• 9 a.m. — Antique tractor pull in the grandstand.

• 6:30 p.m. I.T.P.A. Tractor &amp; Truck Pull in the grandstand.

<strong>FRIDAY</strong>

• 8 a.m. — Fair opens to public.

• 7 p.m. Pearl Chrysler Dodge Jeep Monster Truck Show. Tickets are available at bit.ly/WillCountyFairTicket.

<strong>SATURDAY</strong>

• 8 a.m. — Fair opens to public.

• Noon — Registration for Kids Pedal Pull by horse barn.

• 1 p.m. — A-Affordable Scramble Race &amp; Derby. Tickets are available at bit.ly/WillCountyFairTicket; Kids Pedal Pull.

• 3 p.m. — WVLI 95.1 Sock Hop in Entertainment Garden.

• 5:30 p.m. — Will County 4-H Livestock Auction in the Show Ring.

• 6:30 p.m. — Chevrolet &amp; Buick Will County Fair Demolition Derby. Tickets are available at <a href="https://bit.ly/WillCountyFairTicket" target="_blank">bit.ly/WillCountyFairTicket</a>.

<strong>SUNDAY</strong>

• 8 a.m. — Fair opens to public.

• 9 a.m. — Peotone Community Church Service.

• 1:30 p.m. — Baby show (pre-registration required).

• 2 p.m. — I.P.R.A. World Championship Rodeo at the grandstand.

• 7 p.m. — The Fine Arts Building will close, and will re-open once the entries are prepared for pickup, and will remain open until 9 p.m.

• 8 p.m. — Release of commercial exhibits.

<strong>FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT TENT SCHEDULE</strong>

All events are free.

• Circus Boy Bobby Hunt (2 p.m. Wednesday; 2 p.m. Thursday).

• Mike’s Magic, Family Magic Show (4 p.m. Wednesday; 11 a.m. Thursday; 4 and 6 p.m. Thursday; 11 a.m. Friday; 2 p.m. Friday).

• Dave Rudolph, British Re-Invasion (1 and 3 p.m. Thursday).

• Frankfort Brass Band (5 p.m. Thursday).

• Magic Matt, Magic Show (1 p.m. Friday).

• Mr. D’s Magic Show (3 p.m. Friday).

• Flash Magic Show (11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday; Noon and 3 p.m. Sunday).

• Dave Flemming — Juggling (1 p.m. Saturday).

• Scribblemonster (4 p.m. Saturday).

• Peotone Community Church Service (9 a.m. Sunday).

• Dave Rudolph — Beach Party (1:30 p.m. Sunday).

<strong>LIVESTOCK JUDGING SCHEDULE</strong>

• 9 a.m. Wednesday — Open Pigeon Show; Junior Pigeon Show.

• 10 a.m. Wednesday — Open &amp; Junior Goat Show.

• 5:30 p.m. Wednesday — Junior Swine Show.

• 9 a.m. Thursday — Open &amp; Junior Horse Show.

• 5:30 p.m. Thursday — Open Swine Show.

• 9 a.m. Friday — Open &amp; Junior Light Horses &amp; Ponies (All Halter Classes); Open &amp; Junior Dairy Cattle Show; Open Sheep Show.

• 8 a.m. Saturday — Open &amp; Junior Poultry Show.

• 9 a.m. Saturday — Open &amp; Junior Beef Show; Junior Sheep Show.

• 5:30 p.m. — Will County 4-H Livestock Auction held in the Livestock Show Ring.