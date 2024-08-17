Gotion property assessed to nearly $25M

MANTENO — It didn’t take long for the two parcels of land that comprise the Gotion battery plant in Manteno to more than double in assessed value.

Kankakee County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler informed the board members the 2024 assessment on the land at 333 Spruce St. in Manteno came in at nearly $25 million.

The 2023 assessed value for what was then the vacant Kmart distribution warehouse was $9,339,998 and generated $918,934 for the 10 taxing bodies in Manteno Township.

Manteno Township Assessor Lois Meyer confirmed that the assessed value of the property for 2024, payable in 2025 taxes, is $24,467,143. That assessment will generate an estimated tax of $2,443,975, so the 10 taxing bodies combined will receive a combined $2 million.

“So when you add all of this up, it’s a $1.081 million per year increase in taxes collected over 30 years,” Wheeler told the board. “Do not ever let anybody let you forget that we just doubled the property taxes for all of those taxing districts.”

<strong>10 TAX BODIES REAP REWARDS</strong>

Through an intergovernmental agreement the 10 taxing bodies OK’d a deal in August of 2023 to cap the property tax revenue once it generates $2 million annually as an incentive for Gotion. Approximately, $444,000 will be abated in 2025. That cap will remain in effect for 30 years.

“We didn’t know how fast that the abatement would kick in,” said Manteno Mayor Tim Nugent. “We didn’t know if it was going to one, two, three or four years. We didn’t know what they were going to pay for the building.”

The previous owner of the former Kmart property, Transform Manteno IL LLC, sold the two parcels of property to Gotion for a whopping $139.5 million in December 2023.

Meyer said assessors are not allowed to automatically reassess a property once it is sold. She added the former owners appealed their assessment every year even when it was operating as the Kmart distribution center.

The assessed amount was always negotiated by both sides’ attorneys, costing taxpayers money.

With this year’s assessment, the value of the property obviously increased.

“I was trying to get it as close as I could so the taxing bodies and the homeowners wouldn’t lose money,” Meyer said.

“The tax abatement will kick in immediately, and that means the taxing bodies will receive their increases right away,” said Nugent, who is also the president and CEO of the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County.

Nugent helped negotiate the IGA among the 10 taxing bodies once Gotion narrowed its wide search for the plant to the Manteno site. The state of Illinois also contributed $536 million in incentives to Gotion.

<strong>HIRING REQUIREMENTS</strong>

Wheeler noted that over the IGA’s 30-year span, the Gotion property will generate $30 million more than if it had remained a vacant warehouse.

“When I say we, it was the school district in Manteno, and the fire district, and everybody that voted this in,” he said. “It wasn’t ‘we’ putting it on everybody else. Everybody saw this financial windfall coming. We just didn’t know that it would happen this quickly.”

Gotion is in the process of ramping up the production of the batteries some time this year once all the necessary inspections are completed. As part of the IGA among the 10 taxing bodies, Gotion must meet certain hiring requirements.

Within five years, by Dec. 31, 2029, Gotion must hire 413 full-time employees to keep the cap intact; and must hire 1,306 employees within 10 years (Dec. 31, 2034). Gotion has said it expects to hire up to 2,600 employees after the full build out of the plant, and it is investing $2 billion into the 1.5-million-square-foot facility.

Wheeler also said he was insistent that the IGA include the stipulation that Gotion cannot appeal any assessment over the course of the 30-year agreement.

“I added to the agreement that they could not appeal their property taxes because there would be a way to artificially inflate the value of the property for them,” he said.