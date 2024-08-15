Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Local News | Kankakee County

We the People of Kankakee County hosting Red Gala

2023 Blue Gala

2023 Blue Gala (Courtesy of We the People of Kankakee County)

By Daily Journal staff report

After success in 2023 with the Blue Gala — in which We the People of Kankakee County raised a total of $12,825 for nine area police departments — the organization will be hosting the Red Gala to raise funds for area fire departments.

The event is set for Sept. 21 at the Quality Inn &amp; Suites, 800 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley.

Tickets are available at the hotel’s front desk, Elite Community Credit Union and at <a href="https://bit.ly/3WOQyls" target="_blank">bit.ly/3WOQyls</a>.

Tickets are $100 each and are available now through Sept. 7. Ticket proceeds will go to local fire departments throughout Kankakee County.

The event includes dinner, dancing and a silent auction. Entertainment is by High Society Orchestra. The night begins at 6 p.m. with hors d’oeuvres and at 7 p.m. is dinner.