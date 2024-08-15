We the People of Kankakee County hosting Red Gala

2023 Blue Gala (Courtesy of We the People of Kankakee County)

After success in 2023 with the Blue Gala — in which We the People of Kankakee County raised a total of $12,825 for nine area police departments — the organization will be hosting the Red Gala to raise funds for area fire departments.

The event is set for Sept. 21 at the Quality Inn & Suites, 800 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley.

Tickets are available at the hotel’s front desk, Elite Community Credit Union and at <a href="https://bit.ly/3WOQyls" target="_blank">bit.ly/3WOQyls</a>.

Tickets are $100 each and are available now through Sept. 7. Ticket proceeds will go to local fire departments throughout Kankakee County.

The event includes dinner, dancing and a silent auction. Entertainment is by High Society Orchestra. The night begins at 6 p.m. with hors d’oeuvres and at 7 p.m. is dinner.