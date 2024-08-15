One Neighbor at a Time hosting Neighbor Fest, Lake Geneva trip

One Neighbor at a Time, a resale shop operated by Kathleen Wiedenfeld, is gearing up to host two events.

“The mission behind it is to get people clean, running water; indoor plumbing; protection from the elements; and, overall, basic necessities for people,” Wiedenfeld said after the store opened in 2021.

Sales from the store also go toward the store’s maintenance, such as rent and bills, but everything else is put in an account for when Wiedenfeld takes on a new “neighbor” to help.

The store is at 330 W. Station St., Kankakee.

<strong>NEIGHBOR FEST</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 24, the store will be hosting West Station Street Neighbor Fest with vendors including Vesta on the Go; Nell’s BBQ; Keshya’s Kitchen; Buttons by Beach; Trash Panda Store; Pannek Button Creations; Meg’s Miscellaneous; Falk Creations; Deb’s Crafts; Craft by Cricket; Theresa Art & Craft.

For questions or for interest in becoming a vendor, text 815-219-8856.

<strong>LAKE GENEVA TRIP</strong>

On Sept. 24, the store will be hosting a coach bus day trip to Lake Geneva, Wis. The cost is $99 per person and reservations/payment is due Aug. 24.

The trip includes bus, boat, history of Lake Geneva, served sit-down lunch on boat, a stop at the Mars Cheese Castle and tip.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.onaat.org" target="_blank">onaat.org</a>, email <a href="mailto:kathleen@onaat.org" target="_blank">kathleen@onaat.org</a> or text 815-219-8856.