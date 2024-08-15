Kankakee County sheriff's deputies recognized for life-saving efforts

Two Kankakee County sheriff’s deputies were honored for their late April life-saving actions regarding a Momence-area farmer, who also served as a volunteer fire chief.

Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey and the Kankakee County Board issued a proclamation on Tuesday recognizing the exemplary service of Deputy Nicholas Mayo and Deputy Matthew Marcotte and presented them with the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Life Saving Award.

On April 30, Mayo and Marcotte responded to a critical incident where Allan Corning’s legs were tragically severed in a farm auger accident in the area of Momence in the eastern part of Kankakee County.

“Demonstrating remarkable composure and skill, Deputies Mayo and Marcotte immediately administered first aid, applied tourniquets and assisted other emergency personnel on scene, actions that likely saved the life of Lake Township Volunteer Fire Department Chief Allan B. Corning,” the sheriff’s department wrote.

“Due in great part to the rapid response, quick thinking and excellent training of Kankakee County Sheriff’s Deputies Nicholas Mayo and Matthew Marcotte, the injured citizen was transported to the hospital in grave condition where his life was saved following emergency surgery,” the resolution noted.

Chief Corning, a firefighter for 40 years, and his wife, Diana, were present to honor the deputies for their heroic efforts.

Following the incident, <a href="https://www.gofundme.com/f/stand-with-allan-fire-chiefs-road-to-recovery" target="_blank">a GoFundMe fundraiser</a> was started for the Corning’s and can be found on GoFundMe.com by searching “Chief Allan Corning’s Road to Recovery.”

An account has been set up with Kentland Bank in Lake Village, Ind. for donations to offset costs not covered by insurance, the GoFundMe stated.

The account has a goal of $10,000. To date, $8,640 has been raised.

“While we know he would never ask for help himself, we wanted to try to ease this burden for a man who has helped so many over his lifetime,” the GoFundMe page stated.