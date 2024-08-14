Herscher School Board votes to move ahead with Limestone addition

<em><strong>UPDATE:</strong> The Herscher School Board has set a special meeting for Monday, Aug. 19, to reconsider its decision. Read more <a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/news/herscher-school-board-sets-special-meeting-to-reconsider-new-school-plan/article_245a6340-5b1e-11ef-9f42-9bc3b2cdc985.html" target="_blank">here</a>.</em>

<em>CLARIFICATION: </em><em>This story has been updated to clarify that only part of the Herscher Intermediate School building is 100 years old, as several additions to the campus were built in later years.</em>

LIMESTONE — Tensions were high Monday evening at Limestone Middle School where more than 160 people gathered for a public forum regarding the decision to replace the Herscher Intermediate School building, parts of which are 100 years old.

The Herscher School Board voted 4-3 to build a 45,000-square-foot addition onto Limestone Middle School at an estimated cost of $29.5 million, rather than construct a new 50,000-square-foot school in Herscher at an estimated cost of $32.7 million.

Attendees voiced numerous concerns with the plan for the Limestone addition, with many amplifying their disappointment after the vote took place.

The board’s decision means second through eighth grades will attend Limestone Middle School once the addition is complete. The old Herscher building is slated to be demolished with either option.

Representatives from Johnson-Downs Construction said the Limestone addition will take a total of 33 months to complete, including nine months for design, one month for procurement, 22 months for construction and one month to close out the work.

Almost a dozen people during public comment said they were in favor of keeping students in Herscher rather than moving about 350 second-through-fourth-grade students to Limestone.

No one spoke in favor of the addition in Limestone.

After the 5:30 p.m. public forum, the board entered a half-hour closed session to discuss “personnel matters” before resuming open session and voting on the building plan.

The board voted on the matter without discussion.

The audience erupted in objections and questions after the vote.

Board President Sally Sullivan said they would have to “clear the room” if the audience did not allow the board to resume the rest of its agenda.

When the outbursts continued, Superintendent Rich Decman said people would be arrested if necessary. Police were present.

The room settled after a few more minutes, but objections continued later in the meeting.

<strong>THE VOTE</strong>

The board voted on a motion for each of the two plans being considered.

The first motion was to build a new school in Herscher, but the motion failed 4 to 3.

The second motion was to build an addition to Limestone Middle School; this motion passed with a 4-3 vote.

Board members voting for the new school in Herscher were Dustin Wright, Patrick Daly and Mark Regis.

Board members voting for the Limestone addition were Sally Sullivan, Jason Hastings, Joseph Powers and Laura Rewerts.

“I think the people have spoken,” Wright said before the vote. “We heard from a lot of them tonight. This isn’t the end, just where we plan to start with the process. In my opinion, this [Herscher option] is better than the other option.”

After calls from the audience for each member to explain their vote, Powers and Sullivan started to give their reasons but continued to be interrupted by the crowd.

“I believe having four buildings will handcuff us in the future,” Powers said.

Sullivan said she’s spent much of her 45 years in the district as an administrator in Herscher, and that she takes the decision “very personally.”

“I see our enrollment is dropping,” she said. “If I were a parent, I would like having second- through eighth-graders going to the same building.”

<strong>TAX IMPACT</strong>

Kevin Wills, investment banking specialist with Bernardi Securities, presented the potential tax impact of the district moving forward with the project.

He presented figures based on previous cost estimates of the two options, which prior to Monday’s meeting had been at about $32 million and $35 million for the Limestone and Herscher options, respectively.

Because the cost estimates are now lower, his tax predictions can be considered “conservative,” he said.

The district is looking at issuing Health and Life Safety Bonds through the state of Illinois, which allow districts to fund the replacement of buildings in poor conditions without the need to go to a referendum.

The district can pay these bonds off over a period of 20 or 30 years.

He said that based on the district’s current debt profile and current market conditions, the district should be able to borrow the money it needs over a 30-year period “with almost no tax rate increase.”

Wills said he estimates borrowing $32 million and paying it off over 30 years would result in a 1-cent tax rate increase; $35 million over 30 years would result in about a 4-cent tax rate increase.

“So really, when you’re talking about impacting the tax rate less than a nickel per $100 of [equalized assessed value], that’s what we consider negligible,” Wills said.

If the district pays the bonds off over 20 years, the increase would be slightly more substantial in the range of 18 to 25 cents, he said.

<strong>COMMUNITY CONCERNS</strong>

Don Wagner, a former 12-year Herscher School Board member, said he felt there were “territorial allegiances” among current board members.

“When you run for the board, you run for the whole 250 square miles [of the district],” Wagner said.

Wagner said the use of Health and Life Safety Bonds means the district can fund a major project where taxpayers get no say in the matter.

“It’s just not right...” he said. “I think the whole thing has to be reconsidered.”

Kelsey Papineau asked why issues at Herscher Intermediate School were not addressed before parents and the building principal brought them forward.

“Do you not visit the schools to see what kind of conditions our children are in?” Papineau asked. “I wonder why hasn’t anything been done sooner.”

Concerns were also brought up about increasing the already lengthy bus times for some students.

Kyler Masching, who lives in the far southwest part of the district, said he rode the bus for two hours and 40 minutes per day when attending Limestone Middle School in seventh and eighth grade.

“I fear for the next generation of students that live out in all of the 250 square miles of this district, not able to go to a school centrally located,” he said.

The possible economic and social impacts of removing a school from Herscher were noted as well.

“What are you going to do to the population on the west side of the county by taking away a school?” asked Aaron Cooper. “What are you going to do to those businesses? Our livelihoods depend on that. I live in Herscher. I walked to school. I walked home from school. I wanted my kids to be able to do that. Now you’re trying to take that away.”

<strong>BOARD PROCEDURES</strong>

After the meeting, Sullivan said that some items are routinely passed without discussion.

“I think that’s up to the individual board member whether they want to explain what their vote is going to be, and for whatever reason, people chose not to do that,” she said. “I think it might have been the crowd.”

Sullivan said the board has actively discussed what should be done to address facilities issues at Herscher Intermediate School for about the past 10 months.

“These discussions have been going on for some time,” she said. “This is the biggest group because the decision was made today.”

Sullivan said she encourages board members to make the decision they believe to be best regardless of how others are voting.

“It’s a difficult decision,” she added. “It’s an emotional decision.”

She said the board narrowed down the options from four that were presented by BLDD Architects after the firm completed an evaluation of the district’s facilities. The board eliminated the two other options last month.

Sullivan said now the “real work begins” in terms of getting architects involved and planning specific details for the addition.

“This entire board has worked very hard to come up with a decision that keeps children at the forefront of our thinking,” she said. “And that’s never deviated from our goals.”