Bradley OKs nearly 600-acre Tax Increment Financing district

BRADLEY — A new Tax Increment Financing district is now officially a part of Bradley and it will comprise what is likely some of the village’s most sought-after property.

The Bradley Village Board, by a 6-0 vote on Monday, formally approved the boundaries of a nearly 600-acre TIF district in northern Bradley, a district which includes the Northfield Square mall property, and encompasses the region also including the new baseball-softball complex.

With such a large redevelopment area comes large investments.

The village is projecting redevelopment expenses for the district to reach $119 million during the course of the TIF district’s 23-year life.

Expenses connected to the TIF include building rehab, public works construction, relocation expenses, site marketing, site preparation and job training, among others.

The $119 million will be funded in part through the village TIF. Officials noted there is no existing residential development within this district.

The exact acreage of the TIF is 597. Of the total, 211 is considered vacant land, basically, farm property the Bradley administration views as ripe for development.

The TIF district, which has a 23-year life span, meaning it will not expire until Dec. 31, 2048, will be bordered by Illinois Route 50 on the west, County Road 5000N on the north, Cardinal Drive on the east and Interstate 57 on the south.

Simply put, a TIF district is a development concept in which a local taxing body allows for development in a particular area and over the short term declines the fiscal gain through property taxes there in exchange for larger financial gains in the future.

<strong>3RD BRADLEY TIF</strong>

The diverted taxes from new development are then used to subsidize the development.

TIFs have been commonly used in Kankakee County and Illinois.

Prior to the creation and approval of this time district, the village had two TIFs:

• Larry Power Road district, which largely encompasses the Belson Steel property, created in August 2008;

• State Route 50 district, which includes the Bradley Commons Shopping Center and the retail immediately across the street, including Aldi, created in July 2006.

The 315 district has 81 commercial, residential and vacant parcels. The district is being eyed for commercial, retail and residential use.

The Bradley administration has been targeting the creation of this district for more than two years.

The village board hired SB Friedman Development Advisors, of Chicago, for $40,000 in mid-2023 for the creation of this district. The board also had hired Ginkgo Planning & Design, of Orland Park, for a $170,000 redevelopment plan for the Northfield Square mall property as well as the potential for a baseball-softball complex.

The $45 million baseball-softball complex is under construction and should be ready to host game by June 2025.

<strong>FATE OF MALL?</strong>

The mall is owned by Namdar Realty Group, of Great Neck, N.Y. The village has purchased two of the four mall anchor store sites — the former Carson’s men’s store and the former JCPenney store — in recent years.

The Bradley administration has made no secret of its design to have this location be a cornerstone for development.

After Monday’s meeting, Bradley Mayor Mike Watson said there is no question the mall property is a major piece of this TIF district.

He said there is also no disputing the mall has declined in terms of its success and vitality.

“This TIF will be utilized to help redevelop this portion of the village,” he said.

The mayor noted the village must keep the retail area of Bradley as a focal point as it is so important to the village’s future in terms of development and sales tax production.

“I’ve seen retail migrate. The only way to keep it where it is is to keep it bright and fresh. Our strategy is to have businesses stay,” he said.

To do that, traffic and shoppers must be driven to this area.

“We cannot let this fire burn out,” he said.

Another sizeable contract has been awarded for the continued development of the 126-acre Bradley Sports Complex.

At Monday’s Bradley Village Board meeting, trustees OK’d a $5.1 million contract to Piggush-Simoneau Inc., of Kankakee, for the buildout of the about 10,000 square feet of building space at the youth baseball and softball complex.

The complex is located along St. George Road and is immediately east of the Bradley Commons Shopping Center and north of the Aspen Ridge Golf Course.

In addition to PSI, the only other bidder for the project was DBM Services, of Mokena. DBM’s project bid was $5.4 million.

The project includes the pouring of concrete foundations for the four structures and the interior construction.

The village purchased two farm-style, manufactured structures in March from Timberlyne, a Wayne, Neb.-based company.

The buildings, the largest being about 6,000 square feet, are shipped to the site and will be assembled. The 6,000-square-foot structure will serve as something of the hub for the site. It will include a restaurant and bar area as well as an office and storage area.

The work within this contract is not expected to begin until early October. Village officials said this work will likely not be completed until the development is hosting baseball teams by June 1.