Two Rivers Festival returns to Aroma Park on Friday

While fair and festival season will soon draw to a close, there are still a few events on the calendar for the area to enjoy along with the remaining weeks of summer.

Among those events is the Two Rivers Festival in Aroma Park. Set for Aug. 16 and 17, the two-day event takes place on the village’s Front Street and kicks off at 5 p.m. Friday with the opening of the beer tent and a co-ed softball tournament. Live music will be performed at 5:30 p.m. by Big Dog Mercer and at 8 p.m. by <strong>The Silhouettes</strong>. At 7:30 p.m. will be a hula hoop contest.

Festivities continue at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, with the baking contest (drop off at Goselin Park, 300 S. Bridge St.) The remainder of Saturday’s schedule includes:

• Food and craft vendors — open at 10 a.m.

• Cornhole tournament registration — 10 a.m.

• Cornhole tournament — 11 a.m.

• Flag raising ceremony — 11 a.m.

• Beer tent — open from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

• Car show — from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Kids’ games/inflatables; petting zoo and face painting — from noon to 5 p.m.

• Live music, The Strips — noon.

• Bingo pavilion — opens at 1 p.m.

• Watermelon eating contest — at 2 p.m. in front of the Main Stage; open to all ages.

• Baking winners announced — 2:25 p.m. on the Main Stage.

• Live music, <strong>Beeso & Friends</strong> — 2:30 p.m.

• Casting contest — 3 p.m. at the pavilion.

• Pie eating contest — 4:30 p.m. in front of the Main Stage; for ages 15 and up; sign up the day-of.

• Live music, Repeat Offenders — 5 p.m.

• Hula hoop contest — 7:30 p.m. on Main Stage.

• Live music, Anthem — 8 p.m.

• Fireworks — 9 p.m.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.villageofaromapark.com/festival" target="_blank">villageofaromapark.com/festival</a>.

<em>This story has been updated to reflect changes to the entertainment schedule. Changes are noted in bold.</em>