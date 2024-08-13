Bourbonnais Food Truck Fest returns Saturday, village to premiere The Grove

In conjunction with the annual Bourbonnais Food Truck Fest is the premiere of The Grove, a 12.5-acre, all-season, cultural, recreational and economic hub located at Goselin Park, 700 Main St. NW.

Set for noon to 10 p.m. Saturday is the fourth annual Food Truck Fest, featuring more than 20 food trucks offering an array of both local and Chicagoland cuisine.

Taking center stage this year at The Grove is national touring band Maggie Speaks. Also performing between 7-10 p.m. is Jay DeMarcus and Joe Don Rooney, of Rascal Flatts; Randall Hall, formerly of Lynyrd Skynyrd; and Skip Martin, formerly of Kool and the Gang.

Additional performances include Jason Sturmon, lead singer and guitarist for Junkyard Groove Chicago, at 1 p.m.; Chris Heroldt, singer and lead guitarist for The Dancing Noodles, at 3 p.m.; Shannon Marie, Chicagoland singer-songwriter and recording artist, at 5 p.m.

“Come to Bourbonnais’ annual end-of-summer celebration as we officially welcome all to enjoy The Grove at Goselin Park,” said Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore in a news release. “This is a very special year, so we wanted to bring you some extra special celebrity guests. We appreciate the village of Bourbonnais team, all of the event sponsors and volunteers for making this happen for free for our community.”

The event will be held rain or shine. Limited seating will be available for outdoor eating and viewing the entertainment. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and/or blankets to enjoy the festivities. Outside coolers are not permitted.

• Auntie Anne’s

• Avocado Theory

• Bamboo Island Snack Shack

• Bennett-Curtis House

• BrickStone Brewery

• Brother George’s BBQ

• Candy & Cake

• Chick-fil-A

• Conway’s Concessions

• Fare & Square Food Truck

• Freaky Fries

• Jimmy Jo’s BBQ

• Joey’s Red Hots

• Kona Ice

• LoveALatte

• Nothing Bundt Cakes

• Pierogi Rig

• Serna’s Grill

• Sweet Darren’s

• Tacos El Guadalajara #1

• TCBY