Bourbonnais apartment building fire ruled accidental

BOURBONNAIS — Officials said Saturday’s fire at a 12-unit apartment building in Bourbonnais caused $3 million in total damages.

The building is located in the 500 block of Oak Run Drive. The building has been deemed uninhabitable.

The blaze displaced 19 residents who were assisted by the Red Cross, Bourbonnais Fire Protection District said in a news release Monday.

The cause was listed as accidental, the news release said.

One person was transported to Ascension Saint Mary’s Hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. One firefighter was evaluated at the scene and released, the news release said.

Sixty firefighters from 20 departments assisted Bourbonnais Fire Protection District.

At about 11:40 a.m. Saturday, Bourbonnais Fire Protection District and additional departments were dispatched to a possible structure fire. On arrival, crews saw light smoke coming from the rear of the back of the building, according to a news release.

Many of the fire units were released from the scene at about 4:30 p.m. Fire personnel continued to monitor the scene until after 10 p.m.

The building was recently sold by Olivet Nazarene University to a private owner, Bourbonnais Fire Chief Jim Keener said.

They were: Aroma, Bradley, Herscher, Kankakee City, Limestone, Manteno, Momence, Manhattan, Wilmington, Braidwood, Coal City, Crete, Orland Park, Frankfort, Chebanse Township, Monee, Beecher, Elwood, Mokena and New Lenox.

Source: Bourbonnais Fire Protection District