'A wonderful summer': Kankakee Municipal Band closes with final show of 2024

A large crowd gathered at Kankakee’s Bird Park on Thursday evening for the final Kankakee Municipal Band concert of the season.

Conducted by Robert Evans, the band of approximately 50 musicians and 11 sections performed songs under the theme Broadway at the Movies. During an audience participation portion, a “Name That Tune” game ensued as listeners were tasked to name the 14 songs that appeared in a Disney medley.

Longtime Kankakee County drummer and retired band director Steve Betz took the baton for a song as the night’s guest conductor.

Before the final songs of “America the Beautiful” and “The Stars and Stripes Forever,” Evans approached the microphone to thank the crowd.

“Thank you for all of your support, it’s been a wonderful summer.”