Regatta tops $100K mark

KANKAKEE — Fundraising efforts for the Kankakee River Valley Regatta races are paying dividends.

Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis reported late last week local fundraising has resulted thus far in $103,000 being committed to help put on the return of the power boat racing event last held in Labor Day weekend 2013.

“I’m elated at how the business community has responded, with how the community has responded,” Curtis said.

Curtis, who has led the charge to bring the once late-summer staple event back to Kankakee, said contributions likely will grow as some funding requests still are yet undetermined.

Based on the community’s reaction, Curtis said all are bracing for strong attendance for the event slated for Aug. 31 and Sept. 1.

The American Power Boat Association event is held on the premier boating portion of the river, in and around the area of the Kankakee Country Club and the Kankakee Valley Boat Club.

Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 will not be the only days race boats will be on the water. Drivers will be testing their crafts from noon to 5 p.m. Aug. 30.

Officials are expecting 60 to 70 racers in the numerous divisions.

Curtis had set a goal of raising $100,000 for the two-day race. He is seeking much more than the $100,000 figure so there is “seed money” for the next year.

Some 40 donations — ranging from $150 to $7,500 — have come to the city administration.

Many other details for the weekend are also in place as the power boat races return to Kankakee.

<strong>COST TO ATTEND</strong>

There is no admission fee to attend the races.

If a spectator is in need of parking, pre-purchasing parking passes can begin Aug. 1 at KankakeeValleyRegatta.com.

The parking fee structure is:

• 3-day parking pass (pre-purchased) — $35 per car.

• 2-day parking pass (pre-purchased) — $30 per car.

• 1-day parking pass (pre-purchased) — $20 per car.

• Passes may be purchased the day of each race at the park for $35 per day.

Cash or credit cards will be accepted at the gates for day-of parking passes. Parking will be free each day after 5 p.m. There will be no re-entries. Refunds are not available on parking passes.

<strong>WHERE TO PARK</strong>

Spectator parking will be available on the south side of the river off River Road. Look for signage for destination lots.

Parking will not be allowed in nondesignated areas.

As in past regattas, Cobb Boulevard between South Osborn and Justine Drive will be closed. Handicapped parking will be available at River Road’s Lot A and Kankakee Community College’s Lot B.

Gates will open for parking at the following times:

• Friday, Aug. 30 — 10 a.m. River Road Parking Lot A.

• Saturday, Aug. 31 — 8 a.m. River Road Parking Lot A.

• Sunday, Sept. 1 — 8 a.m. River Road Parking Lot A. KCC’s Lot B will open when Lot A is filled. A shuttle bus from KCC’s Lot B to the River Road grounds will run on a continual loop during event times. Overflow parking will be at Splash Valley Aquatic Park.

<strong>VIEWING THE REGATTA</strong>

The regatta will be held at the River Road Sports Complex, 1895 River Road, Kankakee. Viewing will be permitted on the Kankakee River’s south bank. The north bank will be for pit crews and race teams.

<strong>OTHER ACTIVITIES</strong>

Boat racing will be the main attraction, but not the only attraction.

Friday, Aug. 30

• Arts and craft vendors — noon-8 p.m.

• Food trucks — noon-8 p.m.

• Beer garden — noon-10 p.m.

• Kids Zone — 4-8 p.m.

• Music entertainment: 6-10 p.m., Rock Night, featuring High Anxiety.

Saturday, Aug. 31

• Arts and craft vendors — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Food trucks — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Beer garden — 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

• Kids Zone — noon-8 p.m.

• Music entertainment — 6-10 p.m., Country Night, featuring Whiskey Road.

Sunday, Sept. 1

• Arts and craft vendors — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Food trucks — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Beer garden — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Kids Zone — noon-4 p.m.

<strong>GRILLING, COOLERS, TAILGATING</strong>

Grills, coolers and tailgating will not be allowed. No outside alcohol will be permitted inside the festival grounds.

Food trucks and a beer tent will be available each day on the river’s south side.

<strong>PETS</strong>

Pets will not be allowed in the park. Service animals are permitted and must stay with owners and be restrained at all times.

<strong>RESTROOMS</strong>

Restrooms and Port-O-Lets will be located near the River Road dog park.

<strong>RECREATION BOATING</strong>

The river will be closed to boaters.

<strong>RULES & GUIDELINES</strong>

• Chairs and blankets can be brought to the site. Umbrellas, tents and pop-up tents are not permitted.

• Smoking and vaping is allowed in designated areas only.

• Drug paraphernalia, marijuana and/or controlled substances are strictly prohibited.

• Underage drinking is not permitted.

• Drones and remote-control aircrafts are strictly prohibited.

• Shirts and shoes must be worn at all times.

• On-site ATMs will not be available.