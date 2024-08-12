Fire displaces residents at Bourbonnais apartment complex

BOURBONNAIS — A fire displaced residents of a 12-unit apartment complex Saturday in the 500 block of Oak Run Drive in Bourbonnais.

At about 11:40 a.m., the Bourbonnais Fire Protection District and additional departments were dispatched to a possible structure fire, according to a news release from Bourbonnais Fire.

On arrival, crews found a fire in one of the lower apartments.

There was one tenant of the building who was transported to St. Mary Hospital in Kankakee with nonlife-threatening injuries. One firefighter was treated on the scene and released. There were no fatalities, the news release said.

Multiple agencies were called to the scene to assist with firefighting, salvage and overhaul efforts, the news release said.

Many of the fire units were released from the scene at about 4:30 p.m.

The fire is under investigation, and a dollar-loss has not been established, the news release said.

The entire apartment complex has been deemed uninhabitable, the news release said.

The building recently was sold by Olivet Nazarene University to a private owner, Bourbonnais Fire Chief Jim Keener said.

The Red Cross is working with the displaced residents to assist with their needs, the news release said.