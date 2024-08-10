Teammate remembered: Momence girls basketball team leads Glad Fest parade in honor of Amari Crite

The first parade of Momence’s Gladiolus Festival paid tribute to a life lost far too soon.

Players on the Momence High School girls basketball team led the Kid’s Parade on Thursday evening in honor of their late freshman teammate, Amari Crite, who suddenly died during the Jan. 25 junior varsity home game.

“It’s still very hard to think about,” Momence head coach Tim Bleyle stated in a Momence Gladiolus Festival Association press release.

The team took a two-week break after Crite’s death, returning only to play for senior night and a regional game. The team finished with one of the best seasons in recent years with a record of 10-7.

“The girls didn’t want to play without Amari,” Bleyle stated in the release.

Surrounding communities reached out to Momence to help them through the grieving time; Grant Park invited them to a game where they honored Crite, and several other conference schools wore her favorite colors, purple and yellow like the LA Lakers.

A huge LA Lakers fan, Crite’s dogs are named Kobe and Gigi.

“Amari Crite was a light,” her mother, Michelle Crite, said in the release. “She was always happy and enjoyed keeping her friends’ spirits up.

“She also had an infectious smile. If she was smiling, everyone was.”

Donning shirts with Crite’s name and jersey No. 5, the team walked down Washington Street with smiles to honor her memory.